PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Quebec's business community is holding its breath ahead of Tuesday's election, with the prospect of a Parti Quebecois victory and perhaps another referendum adding to the uncertainty that faces the province's already-suffering economy.

* A small but growing faction of angry teachers will withdraw voluntary services - from club supervision to coaching and directing plays - casting a cloud of uncertainty over the coming school year in Ontario. The move is not a directive from unions, but a decision by individual teachers who feel betrayed by the Ontario government. Educators are up in arms over legislation being pushed through at Queen's Park this week that dictates the terms of their next contract.

Reports in the business section:

* CNOOC Ltd applied for Investment Canada approval for its proposed C$15.1 billion acquisition of Calgary-based Nexen Inc on Wednesday, setting the clock ticking on a key decision for the federal government in its relations with China.

* Russel Metals Inc, making another move to strengthen its position in the energy sector in Western Canada and the U.S. Southwest, will purchase Apex Distribution Inc, a Calgary-based oilfield supply company.

NATIONAL POST

* Mayor Rob Ford dismissed allegations that he breached the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act as "all politics" and vowed, if he is dismissed from office as a result of the court case, to run again.

* Police divers scoured a swamp area in Caledon on Wednesday, based on a tip in connection with the unsolved murder of 42-year-old Sonia Varaschin two years ago. The search centred on the area of Beechgrove Sideroad, near where Varachin's body was discovered on Sept 5, 2010, police said.

FINANCIAL POST

* Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday said it has agreed to buy ING Bank of Canada, popularly known as ING Direct, for $3.1-billion in cash.

* Canadian home prices rose in July from June to hit a record high for a third consecutive month, but the slower pace of gains and falling prices in Vancouver added to recent evidence the market is cooling.