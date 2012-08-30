PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Quebec's business community is holding its breath ahead of
Tuesday's election, with the prospect of a Parti Quebecois
victory and perhaps another referendum adding to the uncertainty
that faces the province's already-suffering economy.
* A small but growing faction of angry teachers will
withdraw voluntary services - from club supervision to coaching
and directing plays - casting a cloud of uncertainty over the
coming school year in Ontario. The move is not a directive from
unions, but a decision by individual teachers who feel betrayed
by the Ontario government. Educators are up in arms over
legislation being pushed through at Queen's Park this week that
dictates the terms of their next contract.
Reports in the business section:
* CNOOC Ltd applied for Investment Canada approval
for its proposed C$15.1 billion acquisition of Calgary-based
Nexen Inc on Wednesday, setting the clock ticking on a
key decision for the federal government in its relations with
China.
* Russel Metals Inc, making another move to
strengthen its position in the energy sector in Western Canada
and the U.S. Southwest, will purchase Apex Distribution Inc, a
Calgary-based oilfield supply company.
NATIONAL POST
* Mayor Rob Ford dismissed allegations that he breached the
Municipal Conflict of Interest Act as "all politics" and vowed,
if he is dismissed from office as a result of the court case, to
run again.
* Police divers scoured a swamp area in Caledon on
Wednesday, based on a tip in connection with the unsolved murder
of 42-year-old Sonia Varaschin two years ago. The search centred
on the area of Beechgrove Sideroad, near where Varachin's body
was discovered on Sept 5, 2010, police said.
FINANCIAL POST
* Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday said it has
agreed to buy ING Bank of Canada, popularly known as
ING Direct, for $3.1-billion in cash.
* Canadian home prices rose in July from June to hit a
record high for a third consecutive month, but the slower pace
of gains and falling prices in Vancouver added to recent
evidence the market is cooling.