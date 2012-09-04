PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A winner will be declared in the wee hours of voting day in this tight Quebec election, but the most probable result is that no leader emerges with a mandate for bold action.

Reports in the business section:

* Canaccord Financial, Canada's largest independent securities firm, is showing its ability to attract big name hires by adding a senior Lazard banker as its new head for Britain and Europe. Canaccord is bringing on Alexis de Rosnay as Chief Executive of the firm's U.K. and Europe investment banking operations.

* Trapeze Group, a Mississauga-based transit consultant and software company, has bought German ticketing company Elgeba Gerätebau GmbH, beefing up its portfolio of services for transportation companies internationally.

NATIONAL POST

* Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu called Sunday for Tony Blair and George Bush to face prosecution at the International Criminal Court for their role in the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

FINANCIAL POST

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, possibly the most acquisitive company in Canada and definitely one the country's most successful stocks, is looking to pull off another big buy. The Montreal-based company said it has agreed to buy dermatological product company Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6-billion.

* Athabasca Oil Corp confirmed Friday it had signed a letter of intent that "contemplates a joint venture" involving two properties in northern Alberta - Hangingstone and Birch - both within an hour's drive from Fort McMurray. No details regarding the identity of the partner company or the value of the potential deal were released and the company stressed "that no assurance can be given that the transaction will be completed."