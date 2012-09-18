PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 18

Sept 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Conservative MPs are locked in debate over how to water
down the lucrative pensions enjoyed by federal politicians -
changes that will force Members of Parliament to shoulder far
more of the burden for their nest eggs.
Reports in the business section:
* A strike that would have halted a large chunk of Canada's
auto production has been averted after the Canadian Auto Workers
union extended contracts with Chrysler Group LLC and General
Motors Co and reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co
.
* Canada's housing market is cooling rapidly in the wake of
government changes to mortgage insurance rules, amid suggestions
that many potential first-time buyers are opting to remain
tenants.
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian flag was removed from its spot inside the
Quebec legislature as members of the pro-independence Parti
Quebecois took oath of office Monday.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's top natural gas producers warned the National
Energy Board on Monday that they won't support an uncompetitive
Mainline, opening the door to declaring the $6 billion natural
gas pipeline a "stranded asset" unless owner TransCanada Corp
finds ways to adapt to market realities.
* Battle lines are being drawn in the oil sands - and on
Parliament Hill - over the $15 billion proposed takeover of
Calgary-based energy producer Nexen Inc by Chinese
state-owned oil giant CNOOC Ltd.