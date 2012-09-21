PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 21

Sept 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* While Canadians publicly debate allowing a state-owned
Chinese firm to buy a piece of the oil sands, federal officials
are privately concerned about security risks to Ottawa's
computer networks from China's telecom equipment giant, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd.
* Ontario's cash-strapped government is considering the
creation of two massive pension funds to manage the retirement
savings of public-sector workers - everyone from nuclear
engineers and university professors to hospital custodians.
Report in the business section:
* A number of foreign companies are flocking to Canada's oil
patch in search of acquisitions and investments as Ottawa weighs
the $15.1 billion takeover of energy company Nexen Inc
by China's CNOOC Ltd.
NATIONAL POST
* The government of Eritrea has agreed to stop collecting a
controversial "diaspora tax" at its consulate in Toronto after
the Department of Foreign Affairs threatened to send home the
repressive African regime's only diplomat in Canada.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Auto Workers hammered out a four-year
tentative agreement with General Motors Thursday under
the threat of a strike if a deal wasn't reached by the end of
the day.