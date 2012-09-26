PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Top oil industry executives are asking Ottawa for rules to protect Canadian ownership of major oil sands companies from a flood of foreign investment expected in the sector.

* Some of Canada's most popular websites are flouting federal privacy laws by sharing visitors' valuable personal information without their knowledge or permission.

Reports in the business section:

* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is urging corporate Canada to give the economy a boost, arguing that Ottawa has laid the groundwork for new investment by lowering taxes and that it's time for businesses to invest.

NATIONAL POST

* Ties between well-known construction entrepreneurs and the highest figures in the Italian mafia have been laid out before Quebec's corruption inquiry where, after months of anticipation, the witnesses are starting to name names.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union and Chrysler Group LLC are far apart in talks for a new contract, with Chrysler wanting to eliminate a cost-of-living increase and adjust lump-sum payments the CAW negotiated in contract deals with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co last week, the head of the union said on Tuesday.