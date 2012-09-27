PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A Beijing court has found Li Ang guilty of murdering his
girlfriend Amanda Zhao in their shared Burnaby, British
Columbia, apartment 10 years ago. His sentence is life in
prison, according to Zhao's family.
* The Vancouver Police Department has recommended charges
against 50 more people accused of participating in last year's
Stanley Cup riot, and arrested a man the investigation team
called its No. 1 target.
* British Columbia's municipal politicians, sensing shifting
emotional attitudes towards marijuana and a possible major new
revenue source, voted Wednesday to lobby Ottawa to decriminalize
pot and study the benefits of taxing and regulating cannabis.
Reports in the business section:
* The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union has reached
agreements on new contracts with all three Detroit auto makers,
avoiding a crippling strike and keeping labour costs low enough
to win new jobs and new investments from the companies at their
Canadian operations.
* Spain is poised to unveil a new austerity program that
threatens to trigger more street violence and deepen an already
crippling recession, pushing the euro region's fourth-largest
country closer to a bailout.
NATIONAL POST
* Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto has paid only C$9,000 ($9,100) of
a C$250,000 fine that was angrily imposed by a Brooklyn judge
when he sentenced the Montrealer to a U.S. prison for three
gangland murders.
As Rizzuto's sentence is about to expire, his reluctance to
relinquish the cash could interfere with his release, or he
might be allowed to skip out on the substantial bill.
* Diplomats from Canada are among those who walked out on
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the Iranian president took the podium
today at the UN General Assembly.
The Canadian delegation also walked out on the controversial
leader's speech last year.
FINANCIAL POST
* Google Inc's popular map app got booted from the
software bundled with Apple Inc's new iPhone 5 -- the
casualty of an escalating feud between the Silicon Valley
heavyweights -- but the search company is still throwing plenty
of research and development muscle into the technology.
* Research In Motion Limited will announce
quarterly results on Thursday and analysts had expected the
company, for the first time in its history, to report that it
had started to lose subscribers. But at a developer event on
Tuesday, RIM said its subscriber base grew by 2 million in the
quarter ended Sept 1.
* When the Fukushima nuclear disaster unfolded in March last
year, even the most optimistic investors knew the uranium market
was in for a rough ride -- they just didn't think it would last
so long.
Eighteen months after the incident, uranium prices continue
to hit new lows. The spot price sunk 50 cents to $46.50 a pound
this week, which is the lowest level since 2010, according to Ux
Consulting. Investors briefly drove the spot price above $135 in
2007.