PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 26

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford facilitated a meeting between city
water officials and a cosmetics company that was under
investigation for alleged problems with its sewage discharge --
a company with which the Ford family has had a relationship
through its label business, Deco Labels and Tags. ()
* Saskatchewan is covering cancer-care costs for an ailing
refugee as Canada's prairie province offers a distinctly
different vision for how the country should treat those who come
here from afar, many of them needed to buttress the West's
rapidly expanding economy. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The world's highest profile environmental legal battle,
which pits U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp against a
group of Ecuadorean villagers over decades of oil pollution in
the Amazon, is set to make its Canadian courtroom debut this
week. The tangled and undeniably bitter 19-year court fight
resulted in a staggering $18.3 billion judgment from an
Ecuadorean court against Chevron last year.
* Canada is preparing to revive long-stalled free trade
talks with South Korea as the federal government shifts its
negotiating focus from Europe to fast-growing Asia.
NATIONAL POST
* Justin Trudeau's two-year-old mental wardrobe malfunction,
in which he said Canada suffers from having Albertans in charge
and asserts that Quebecers make the best prime ministers, may
well cost the Liberals the by-election prize of Calgary Centre,
whose residents go to the polls Monday. At last count, polls
were within the statistical margin of error, with Conservative
Joan Crockatt holding a small lead.
FINANCIAL POST
* Swiss prosecutors have reportedly indicted a former top
executive of Canadian engineering and construction giant SNC
Lavalin Group Inc, alleging he helped launder millions
of dollars used to win contracts in Libya and other North
African countries. Riadh Ben Aissa, a former vice president at
the Montreal-based company who has been detained since the
spring, is now facing charges related to his role in an alleged
scheme connected to C$139 million ($140.02 million) in payments
made by SNC Lavalin, Swiss broadcaster RTS and CBC News
reported.
* The biggest Black Friday to date in Canada swept across
the country with a flurry of before sunrise store openings and
door-crasher deals at shopping malls and online retailers. What
was once a strictly U.S. phenomenon on the days following U.S.
Thanksgiving has been embraced by Canadian retailers eager to
keep consumer shopping dollars on their home turf. ()