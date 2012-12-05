PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Ontario government is sending in a team to advise the Toronto District School Board on how to fix its operations following revelations of overspending on routine maintenance and major construction projects along with a growing deficit.()

* Human resources minister Diane Finley said on Tuesday that many jobless Canadians who have been denied Employment Insurance benefits are waiting too long for appeals of those decisions to be heard. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Malaysia's state owned Petronas has made an 11th-hour public commitment to dramatically expand its proposed natural gas export plant on Canada's West Coast if Ottawa approves its C$6 billion ($6.04 billion) takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp. ()

* Residential sales in Greater Vancouver's housing market tumbled in November, though sellers aren't panicking. Sales of single-family detached homes, condos and townhouses were down nearly 29 per cent from a year earlier, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Harper government pledged on Tuesday night to preserve hundreds of millions of dollars in Canadian humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Three of Canada's largest oil companies have posted cautious budgets for 2013 amid uncertain pipeline plans, volatile oil and gas prices and efforts to keep costs from rising. ()