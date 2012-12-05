PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Ontario government is sending in a team to advise the
Toronto District School Board on how to fix its operations
following revelations of overspending on routine maintenance and
major construction projects along with a growing deficit.()
* Human resources minister Diane Finley said on Tuesday that
many jobless Canadians who have been denied Employment Insurance
benefits are waiting too long for appeals of those decisions to
be heard. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Malaysia's state owned Petronas has made an
11th-hour public commitment to dramatically expand its proposed
natural gas export plant on Canada's West Coast if Ottawa
approves its C$6 billion ($6.04 billion) takeover of Progress
Energy Resources Corp. ()
* Residential sales in Greater Vancouver's housing market
tumbled in November, though sellers aren't panicking. Sales of
single-family detached homes, condos and townhouses were down
nearly 29 per cent from a year earlier, the Real Estate Board of
Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Harper government pledged on Tuesday night to preserve
hundreds of millions of dollars in Canadian humanitarian aid to
the Palestinians. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Three of Canada's largest oil companies have posted
cautious budgets for 2013 amid uncertain pipeline plans,
volatile oil and gas prices and efforts to keep costs from
rising. ()