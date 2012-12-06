PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Premier Dalton McGuinty has been pushing a reluctant Ontario government to block the walkouts by elementary school teachers that are set to begin on Monday. ()

* On the afternoon after a late night of voting on 47 opposition amendments to the government's budget bill, tempers flared on both sides of the House, with a conservative minister having to be separated from a heated face-to-face argument with senior new democrats. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Struggling home improvement retailer Rona Inc, which spurned a C$1.8 billion ($1.81 billion) takeover proposal by U.S. rival Lowe's Companies Inc, is moving to streamline its business and sell off non core assets. ()

* A deep pocketed consortium, led by KingSett Capital, has launched a C$4.4 billion ($4.43 billion)hostile offer - rare in the sector - for Primaris Retail Real Estate Investment Trust , in what the bidders say is the largest takeover battle that Canada's real estate investment trust sector has seen. ()

NATIONAL POST

* SaskTel says about 9,000 customers were overcharged ranging from a few cents up to C$100,000 ($100,700). Spokeswoman Michelle Englot says they believe the errors happened in the Nov 23 to 29 billing period. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Apple Inc shares fell the most in almost four years on concern that the company will lose ground in smartphones to Nokia Oyj in China while giving up market share to Google Inc in tablets. ()