PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two of the rivals for Premier Dalton McGuinty's job have
come out in favor of selling beer and wine in corner stores,
marking the first major policy difference among the Liberal
leadership contenders. ()
* Quebec's universities say they have been blindsided by a
directive from the provincial government demanding they slash
C$124 million ($125.33 million) in spending by April.
The government says universities should have known of the
cuts from the previous Liberal government; the universities say
they never got the memo. ()
* Single cheques from political donors for sums above the
C$30,000 ($30,300) limit are allowable so long as they are later
split up and "attributed" to several entities, Alison Redford,
Alberta premier said. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is launching an assault on
the stronghold of the U.S. labor movement, calling for the state
to adopt so-called right-to-work legislation - a move that
threatens to revive the bitter lab our-management battles of the
1930s and 1940s.
If Snyder is successful, right to work legislation moves a
step closer to Ontario. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Faced with the imminent release of an audit by accountants
KPMG that will push the total projected life-cycle
costs of the F-35 jet fighter purchase above C$30 billion
($30.32 billion), the operations committee of cabinet decided
Tuesday evening to scrap the controversial sole source program
and go back to the drawing board, a source familiar with the
decision said. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* WestJet Airlines Ltd estimated that up to
two-thirds of the historical cost advantage it had enjoyed over
Air Canada has been wiped out by the newfound flexibility its
larger rival has been granted in an arbitrated labor agreement
with pilots and a gradual increase in the Calgary carrier's own
costs. ()