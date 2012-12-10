PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela spent a second night in a military hospital Sunday as officials refused to say anything about his ailment or the medical tests he is undergoing. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The conservative government has focused relentlessly on resource development as key to Canada's economic prosperity, but with its new investment rules, Ottawa is risking slower growth in order to limit foreign-government control in the sector. ()

* Silvio Berlusconi's political ambush of Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government has rattled the country's bond market, threatening to push the euro zone's third-largest economy back to the forefront of the debt crisis. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The rising confidence and bellicosity of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, combined with rapidly deteriorating relations with Israel's would be peace partner in the West Bank, are raising jitters in Israel that a new Palestinian uprising could be near. ()

* Egypt's opposition said Sunday it will keep up protests against a referendum on a disputed draft constitution but stopped short of advocating either a boycott or a "no" vote less than a week before the ballot. ()

* Public elementary school teachers in the York Region are expected to conduct a one-day walkout on Thursday as part of a revolving, province wide protest of the provincial government's controversial Bill 115, a piece of legislation that gives the Liberals power to dictate contractual terms between Ontario teachers and local school boards, and end any strike or lockout at will. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he will toughen investment rules for foreign state owned companies after approving bids by CNOOC Ltd and Petroliam Nasional Bhd . ()