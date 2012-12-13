版本:
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Harper government on Wednesday officially announced it was backing off a sole source plan to buy 65 F-35 Lightning jets as a replacement for Canada's aging CF-18 Hornets - but the federal government is still resisting calls to hold an open competition to pick Canada's next jet purchase. ()

Reports in the business section:

* HD Mining International, building a large coal mine in northern British Columbia using Chinese workers, will take four years before it hires even a single Canadian miner, and another decade beyond that before the work force is fully local, court documents show. ()

* Former key executives of Sino-Forest Corp that allegedly engaged in fraud or the violation of securities laws, could face as much C$84 million ($85.27 million) in potential penalties, the Ontario Securities Commission has told the company. ()

* Close to two thirds of Canadians polled in a new study fear the Canadian economy will suffer if the "fiscal cliff" problem in the U.S. is not resolved. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's cash strapped government plans to write off at least C$1.4 billion ($1.42 billion) in unpaid taxes because it failed to act promptly and lacked the manpower to collect them, auditor general Jim McCarter found in his annual report. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Real estate investment trusts, along with renewed interest from pension funds and foreign buyers, will boost the investment market which saw C$25.8 billion ($26.19 billion) in property change hands in 2012, a new report said. ()

