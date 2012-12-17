PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 17

Dec 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Jim Flaherty predicts there will be no national consensus
- and therefore no deal - to expand the Canada Pension Plan
(CPP), a position that clearly irritated his Ontario counterpart
as federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers
gathered for a Sunday night dinner in Ottawa. "I think what will
happen at our meeting is we'll have a discussion on the CPP
issue and it will not be resolved because there's not a
consensus," Flaherty said. ()
Reports in the business section:
* In stark contrast to the previous regime, the new Parti
Québécois government is pulling out all the stops to entice
companies into locating their cloud computing and data
operations in Quebec. ()
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd has made a hostile,
C$5.1 billion ($5.17 billion) takeover offer for Inmet Mining
Corp, taking the bid directly to shareholders after two
earlier offers were snubbed by the owner of one of the world's
largest undeveloped copper assets. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian Army is trying to hold on to its
intelligence-gathering capability and its ability to disrupt
spying in the face of budget strain, according to internal
National Defence documents. ()
* A group that lost its federal charitable status over
alleged ties to Hamas is no longer sponsoring an Islamic
conference in Toronto at which liberal leadership hopeful Justin
Trudeau is expected to speak. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The U.S. Federal Reserve released a proposal Friday that
would make foreign banks with a significant presence in the
United States, including some of Canada's biggest financial
institutions, subject to the same capital cushion requirements
as domestic banks. ()