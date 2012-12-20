REFILE-PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 20

Dec 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* General Motors Co has cast a dark cloud over 3,700
high-paying manufacturing jobs and the future of its Oshawa,
Ontario, operations, saying it will shift production of the
Chevrolet Camaro to a plant in Michigan. ()
* Toronto District School Board employees visited bars,
bought groceries and filled the gas tanks of their cars using
public money and during working hours, according to the manager
appointed to crack down on the board's troubled building
management department. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc is close to cinching an C$870
million ($881.59 million) contract to sell 12 C Series
commercial jets to an airline based in the Americas. ()
* Oil-rich Alberta is dialing back its budget forecasts,
saying that slumping commodity prices could mean belt
tightening, bigger deficits, broken election pledges and a
slower national economic recovery, Finance Minister Doug Horner
said on Wednesday. ()
* Canada will appeal a World Trade Organization ruling that
could derail a key element of Ontario's green energy program
designed to encourage manufacturers to set up shop in the
province. ()
NATIONAL POST
* After a 37-year association, Delta Hotels and Resorts is
taking its name off Toronto's largest hotel, in pursuit of
four-star status elsewhere. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Another domino fell in the widening Libor scandal
Wednesday as UBS AG admitted that dozens of its
employees worked together to manipulate the global benchmark and
agreed to pay a C$1.5 billion ($1.52 billion) fine. ()