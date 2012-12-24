PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 24

Dec 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Police officers across Canada continue to grapple with
Twitter users revealing the location of impaired driving
checkstops, which ramp up during the holiday season.
* Liberal leadership contender Justin Trudeau told an
Islamic conference Saturday that groups who attacked his
decision to attend the gathering only work to divide Canadians.
* The Canadian Federation of Independent Business wants both
lower taxes and deficit reduction this holiday season. During a
recent round of pre-budget consultations, the powerful business
lobby urged Ottawa to stick to its current target of wiping out
NATIONAL POST
* A Gangnam Style parody video set in Sunnybrook Hospital's
maternity ward, featuring a series of jocular delivery room
scenes, was pulled from the organization's official YouTube
channel after being met with criticism from a women's rights
group, which has since demanded a public apology from the
FINANCIAL POST
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc is demanding that all
independent consultants it does business with complete an
"ethics exam" by the end of the year or risk losing their
* Canada has increased by C$50 billion ($50.27 billion) the
amount of residential mortgages that it is willing to guarantee.
But this time the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
, the biggest provider of mortgage default insurance,
is not getting any. Instead, the additional backing is going
only to private-sector players such as Genworth Canada, who will
see their maximum raised to $300 billion from $250 billion.