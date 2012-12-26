PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 26

Dec 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Two firemen shot dead in western New York were killed by a gunman who set his house alight as "a trap," police said Tuesday, and then lay in wait with three guns, including the type of assault rifle used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook school massacre. ()

* Mid-size Canadian universities are starting a new kind of cost-cutting exercise as they face the prospect of prolonged austerity and sustained pressure to show their graduates are succeeding. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A struggling natural gas export project on the British Columbia coast is on the cusp of being built after Chevron Corp agreed to take over as operator of Kitimat LNG. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The official approval of Egypt's disputed, islamist-backed constitution on Tuesday held out little hope of stabilizing the country after two years of turmoil and islamist President Mohammed Morsi may now face a more immediate crisis with the economy falling deeper into distress. ()

* Police have found human remains in the burned out home of the Webster, N.Y., ex-con who killed two firefighters and believe the victim is the gunman's sister. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Sears Canada Inc is on the hunt for a new chief financial officer after the unexpected resignation of Sharon Driscoll. ()