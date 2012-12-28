PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* As Montreal's all-time record for snowfall, set in 1971,
was broken on Thursday with at least 45 centimeters on the
ground by evening, Quebeckers seemed to take the storm in
stride, with no deaths reported and a few minor injuries, mainly
in car accidents. ()
* Politicians in Washington appear increasingly resigned to
letting the country slide off the "fiscal cliff" next week,
leaving it to a new Congress to pick up the pieces later in
January. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Oil and gas services company Poseidon Concepts Corp
, a Bay Street favorite only a month ago, is leaking
value at a rapid pace as it grapples with accounts receivable
questions and the threat of an industry slowdown. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A new poll suggests Canadians' desire to sever formal ties
to the throne is waning, with the royal pregnancy getting the
credit -- even as those who consider it an "outmoded relic" hold
steady. ()
* Russia warned Thursday Syria would descend into "bloody
chaos" if a proposal from Lakhdar Brahimi, the international
peace envoy, to set up a transitional government fails. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Chevron Corp's entry into Canada's liquefied
natural gas space could be the boost the sector needs to kick it
into serious competition with Australia, the dominant supplier
of chilled natural gas to Asian markets. ()
* The stunning meltdown of Poseidon Concepts Corp
continued on Thursday after the company warned it could take
"significant" writedowns as it struggles to collect payments
from customers. ()