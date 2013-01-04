PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's native leaders have petitioned the Prime Minister Stephen Harper and the Governor-General David Lloyd Johnston to gather three weeks from now to discuss perceived failings in the treaty relationships; but an Ontario chief on a hunger strike to force such a meeting says she can't wait that long.

Theresa Spence, the chief of the impoverished community of Attawapiskat, who has been fasting for 24 days to demand the face-to-face discussion, has told her supporters and other native leaders that a meeting must occur within the next 72 hours, and she will not start eating until it has begun. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Facebook Inc, has chosen Canada to be the testing ground for an enhanced mobile app that allows users to make free calls from their smartphones.

The world's largest social media site's Canadian pilot project centres on two key upgrades to its messenger app, bolstering the company's foray into the mobile market at a time when more and more consumers are flocking to data-hungry smartphones. ()

* Canadians drove 1.67 million vehicles off car dealers' lots in 2012, with favourable financing conditions propelling the industry to the second-highest sales year on record.

The best year since the record-setting tally of 1.70 million vehicles in 2002 was propelled by a surge in luxury sales, a strong rebound from 2011 levels by Japan-based auto makers, and continued growth at South Korea-based Kia Canada Inc and Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian domestic extremists are capable of orchestrating "serious acts" of political violence, according to a newly released federal intelligence report that blames such groups for nine bombings since 2004. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Tiff Macklem, the senior deputy governor of Bank of Canada, is seen by many as the front-runner to take over from Governor Mark Carney.

The central bank has begun the process of finding a new governor and the focus will no doubt be on it's No.2 policymaker. ()

* Cyber attacks targeting Canada's oil and gas industry and other major energy firms around the globe are occurring with disquieting frequency.

Last March, three confidential "amber" alerts were issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning of attacks against U.S. and Canadian natural gas pipeline companies. ()