PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's native leaders have petitioned the Prime Minister
Stephen Harper and the Governor-General David Lloyd Johnston to
gather three weeks from now to discuss perceived failings in the
treaty relationships; but an Ontario chief on a hunger strike to
force such a meeting says she can't wait that long.
Theresa Spence, the chief of the impoverished community of
Attawapiskat, who has been fasting for 24 days to demand the
face-to-face discussion, has told her supporters and other
native leaders that a meeting must occur within the next 72
hours, and she will not start eating until it has begun. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Facebook Inc, has chosen Canada to be the testing
ground for an enhanced mobile app that allows users to make free
calls from their smartphones.
The world's largest social media site's Canadian pilot
project centres on two key upgrades to its messenger app,
bolstering the company's foray into the mobile market at a time
when more and more consumers are flocking to data-hungry
smartphones. ()
* Canadians drove 1.67 million vehicles off car dealers'
lots in 2012, with favourable financing conditions propelling
the industry to the second-highest sales year on record.
The best year since the record-setting tally of 1.70 million
vehicles in 2002 was propelled by a surge in luxury sales, a
strong rebound from 2011 levels by Japan-based auto makers, and
continued growth at South Korea-based Kia Canada Inc and Hyundai
Auto Canada Corp. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian domestic extremists are capable of orchestrating
"serious acts" of political violence, according to a newly
released federal intelligence report that blames such groups for
nine bombings since 2004. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Tiff Macklem, the senior deputy governor of Bank of
Canada, is seen by many as the front-runner to take over from
Governor Mark Carney.
The central bank has begun the process of finding a new
governor and the focus will no doubt be on it's No.2
policymaker. ()
* Cyber attacks targeting Canada's oil and gas industry and
other major energy firms around the globe are occurring with
disquieting frequency.
Last March, three confidential "amber" alerts were issued by
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning of attacks
against U.S. and Canadian natural gas pipeline companies. ()