PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Hope that Friday's face-to-face discussions between Prime Minister Stephen Harper and First Nations leaders will end protests and disruptions across Canada is fast disintegrating.

Idle No More organizers will hold their own Friday meeting for chiefs that were not invited to the talks with Harper. ()

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper ruled out any military intervention in Mali and said the country will work diplomatically with western allies and African countries to seek a solution.

His comments came after a closed-door meeting with President Thomas Boni Yayi of Benin, current head of the African Union, who said that the insurgency in Mali poses a terrorist threat to the whole world. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Canadian Auto Workers union (CAW), facing steadily declining membership at the Detroit Three auto makers, has launched a new drive to organize about 7,000 workers at two Toyota Motor Corp assembly plants in Ontario. ()

* Sales and profit continue to rise but Canadian business leaders are surprisingly downbeat about the future.

Business confidence in the fourth quarter of 2012 suffered its largest drop in more than two years, according to Deloitte Canada's "CFO Signals" index that tracks the attitudes of Canadian chief financial officers. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Ontario government is considering asking seniors with higher incomes to chip in for their home care.

A report meant to pave the way for the province's strategy on seniors care recommends exploring the possibility of an "income-based system." ()

* Two Alberta-based First Nations said on Tuesday they were taking the Stephen Harper government to court over its budget legislation, adding another front in the actions aboriginals have taken across the country to protest Bill C-45 and C-38. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Banks have had a long run of strong profits but the good times are about to become a little less because of the underlying issue of interest rates, Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark said. ()

* GMP Capital Inc, one of Canada's largest independent investment dealers, cut 15 jobs on Tuesday in an effort to reduce costs and weather difficult conditions for dealers that are not housed within big banks.

The ongoing staff reductions, together with salary reductions and a "rationalization" of the firm's estate footprint, are expected to produce annual fixed cost savings of more than $5 million, GMP said. ()