PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 14

Jan 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Plans will likely proceed for more First Nations protests
this week, with possible blockades of railways and highways.
Politicians can also expect to be greeted by more protesters
when they return to their official House of Commons duties at
the end of January.
However, two of Ottawa's most prominent aboriginal critics
took steps this weekend to soften their tone. ()
* The Canadian government is in early stages of providing
military training to Niger, a country struggling to cope with
the spreading Islamic extremism afflicting neighbouring Mali and
the region. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Three former Nortel Networks Corp executives,
accused of fraudulently manipulating Nortel's financial results
in 2002 and 2003, will learn their fate in a Toronto courtroom
on Monday when a judge will deliver his verdict in their
long-running fraud trial.
Former CEO Frank Dunn, former CFO Douglas Beatty and former
controller Michael Gollogly are accused of pushing the
money-losing company to profitability and triggering special
"return to profitability" bonuses for themselves. ()
* Leading shareholders of Inmet Mining Corp said
the company is shopping a significant but minority stake in
Cobre Panama, the $6.2 billion copper project it is developing
in Central America, as it works to fend off a hostile takeover
from rival First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Former cabinet minister Martin Cauchon has made a late
entry into the already crowded federal Liberal leadership race.
Cauchon submitted his nomination papers and a $75,000 entry
fee just hours before the party's registration deadline on
Sunday midnight. ()
* Calls are mounting for Attawapiskat Chief Theresa Spence
to end her liquid-only diet, now in its 35th day. Chief Spence
has been on a diet of water, fish broth and tea since Dec. 11 in
her push for a meeting with Prime Minister Stephen Harper and
the Governor-General. ()