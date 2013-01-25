PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 25

Jan 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An executive from a Quebec engineering firm has testified
that many of the province's top engineering companies, including
the troubled giant SNC Lavalin Group Inc, colluded to
pay political kickbacks and to win fixed construction contracts.
Michel Lalonde, the president of Genius Conseil, told
Quebec's construction inquiry on Thursday that a list of top
companies were complicit in the scheme to secure road and sewer
design and construction surveillance contracts by sending bribes
and kickbacks to the political party headed by the city's mayor.
()
* Shawn Atleo, national chief of Assembly of First Nations,
said any divisions in the aboriginal community are trumped by
shared objectives, including ending "the status quo", and that
many of the community's goals are similar to those of the rest
of Canadians. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Talisman Energy Inc plans to slash its general
and administrative (G&A) costs by "at least 20 per cent over
all", Helen Wesley, the company's executive vice president of
corporate services, told the CIBC Whistler Institutional
Investor Conference on Thursday. ()
* Agrium Inc raised its fourth-quarter earnings
estimate based on robust grain and oilseed prices that are
helping boost demand for its fertilizers and other products.
The Calgary-based company said it expects fourth-quarter
earnings to be slightly above C$2 per share, compared with its
previous guidance of C$1.50 to C$1.90. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Facing drastically falling oil revenue, Alberta Premier
Alison Redford set the stage for serious spending cuts and
possible tax hikes during a televised fireside chat on Thursday.
Redford blamed a "bitumen bubble" and warned Albertans about
austere times to come. The government has forecast a deficit in
the current fiscal year of C$3 billion. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* At least one Calgary oil executive is appealing to
Canadian pocket books as the U.S. state department decides the
fate of TransCanada Corp's Alberta-to-Texas Keystone XL
pipeline. Export constraints on Alberta heavy oil production are
costing each Canadian C$1,200 per year, Cenovus Energy Inc
CEO Brian Ferguson said on Thursday. ()
* Canadian wireless carriers must make changes to their
networks and systems to support 911 emergency text messages from
hearing and speech impaired persons, the federal telecom
regulator said on Thursday. The service would only be provided
to the hearing and speech impaired who have pre-registered for
it with their wireless carrier, the Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said. ()