PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Kathleen Wynne won the Ontario Liberal leadership race and is set to become the first female premier in the province's history and the sixth female premier currently in office in Canada. ()

* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the government is not happy with the work of the Parliamentary budget watchdog, the clearest indication yet that Ottawa is rethinking the post as the government's first Parliamentary Budget Officer, Kevin Page, prepares to leave. ()

Reports in the business section:

* CNOOC Ltd and Nexen Inc have extended a deadline to complete the $15.1 billion takeover of the Canadian oil and gas company by 30 days as they await U.S. regulatory approval.

The deal, the largest Chinese overseas takeover in history, has already cleared regulatory hurdles in Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU and China. ()

NATIONAL POST

* After days of waiting for harsh Antarctica winds and snow to ease, searchers reached the wreckage of a downed Canadian plane only to discover the blast of winter had dealt another cruel blow. The front end of the Twin Otter aircraft was so embedded in ice and snow, rescuers decided the aircraft was too difficult and dangerous to breach.

The bodies of the three Canadians aboard, who are believed to have perished on impact, will remain inside their icy cockpit on a steep mountain peak - near the summit of Mount Elizabeth - until October. ()

* Canada's economy could benefit from an influx of toking tourists if weed is legalized, the Liberal Party of Canada said in a new analysis that backs the party's 2012 policy convention resolution. ()