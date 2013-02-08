PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 8

Feb 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford's government has frozen MLA
pay, her second symbolic cost-cutting move amid warnings of
slumping economic fortunes and bitter contract battles with
doctors and teachers.
* Ottawa's finances are taking a hit from discounted prices
for Canadian oil, and Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says this
will force him to hold a harder line on spending as he prepares
the 2013 budget.
Reports in the business section:
* Air Canada's push for global growth is raising
worries about its ability to match that expansion with customer
service. Calin Rovinescu, the company's chief executive officer,
said on Thursday that Air Canada continues to put pressure on
its operations to compete as profitably as possible, largely by
expanding internationally.
* Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard is stepping down as
head of the Quebec oil and gas association as uncertainty
continues over the future of shale-gas development in the
province.
NATIONAL POST
* The storm bearing down on Ontario may not be a genuine
winter behemoth, but it is shaping up to be the most substantial
snowfall most Ontarians have seen in more than four years,
Environment Canada said Thursday.
FINANCIAL POST
* The inability to get oil sands crude to the right markets
is costing the Canadian economy dearly, according to a new
report paid for by the Saskatchewan government. Each stalled
pipeline project means a loss to the Canadian economy of between
C$30 million and C$70 million every day, said the report penned
by the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary-based think-tank.