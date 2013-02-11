PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 11

Feb 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Premier-designate Kathleen Wynne turned to her leadership rivals and some Liberal backbenchers for key positions in her new cabinet, which will be sworn-in Monday afternoon, The Canadian Press has learned.

Sources said leadership contender Charles Sousa, a former banker, will become Ontario's new finance minister, taking over from Dwight Duncan, who will officially resign his Windsor seat on Thursday.

* Canada is in danger of losing a major international battle over its management of polar bears with former allies reversing their position and supporting a proposed ban on cross-border trade in parts of the animals.

Reports in the business section:

* The sawmills of three major Canadian lumber producers are expected to enjoy brisk orders this year, especially as housing markets in the United States perk up.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor Corp and International Forest Products Ltd, which report their fourth-quarter results this week, have regained their swagger during the long road to recovery over the past four years.

NATIONAL POST

* An evangelical organization that describes homosexuality as a "perversion" and a "sin" is receiving funding from the Government of Canada for its work in Uganda, where gays and lesbians face severe threats.

* Thousands of vending machines still can't digest those plastic C$20 ($20) bank notes the government released two months ago, with machine owners blaming the Bank of Canada for their problems.

As many as half a million machines that scan bank notes needed reprogramming to accept the radically redesigned $20 bills, the most popular denomination in Canada.

FINANCIAL POST

* Ernst & Young foresees a lot of "for sale" signs being posted on energy assets around the world - and Canada's oilpatch is no exception. The global advisory firm found 37 percent of oil and gas respondents it surveyed globally are either in the process of selling assets or plan to do so over the next two years.

* The inability to get oil sands crude to the right markets is costing the Canadian economy dearly, according to a new report paid for by the Saskatchewan government. Each stalled pipeline project means a loss to the Canadian economy of between C$30 million and C$70 million every day, said the report penned by the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary-based think-tank.