PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 19

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The British Columbia Liberal government hired economist
Tim O'Neill to spend a week reviewing the economic assumptions
and revenue forecasts to help counter the eroded fiscal
credibility. O'Neill's final report, which showed revenue
assumptions were too optimistic, was released publicly on
Monday.
* New Brunswick Premier David Alward travelled to Montreal
Monday to try to convince Quebec Premier Pauline Marois that
moving Alberta oil to the East Coast through Quebec would
benefit all provinces. But Quebec Premier did not say if she was
swayed by his arguments.
* PMI Gold Corp and Keegan Resources Inc
issued a joint statement saying they had mutually decided to
abandon the plans to form a larger gold development company in
Africa because it was unlikely that PMI's shareholders would
approve the proposed transaction.
NATIONAL POST
* After a winter of scandals, audits and unanswered
questions, a new poll suggests that the vast majority of
Canadians say they want to see the Senate either abolished
completely or reformed - with momentum building up the most
toward scrapping it.
Only 22 percent of Canadians say they are content with the
Senate's status quo, while 78 per cent would rather see it
reformed or abolished, according to an exclusive poll of 1,009
Canadians conducted by Ipsos Reid for Postmedia News and Global
Television.
* Thousands of people on the East Coast lost power and
school was cancelled in Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick
after blasts of winter wind and wet snow swept through the
region. Nova Scotia Power reported about 12,000 outages by 8
a.m. local time.
FINANCIAL POST
* Quebec's fledgling oil and gas sector will name an Alberta
business executive to steer its lobby group - swapping the
political connections of its former president for the
plain-talking style of an outsider.
Sources say Questerre Energy Corp chief executive
Michael Binnion has put his name forward to lead the Quebec Oil
and Gas Association. He is expected to be named interim
president of the group Tuesday for a yet-undetermined period of
time.
* Bombardier's electric transit technology will be
tested next winter on buses in Montreal, followed in early 2014
on an urban route used by passengers in the German city of
Mannheim.
Quebec Premier Pauline Marois said such a move would reduce
greenhouse gases and allow for the replacement of $30-million of
crude oil that is imported daily, mostly for transportation.