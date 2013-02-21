PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan has taken a major step
towards a possible political comeback. Sullivan won the British
Columbia Liberal nomination in Vancouver-False Creek, a riding
that covers most of downtown Vancouver, setting the stage for
his candidacy in the May 14 provincial election.
* Health officials are investigating another massive
cross-country beef recall after frozen burgers sold by Canada
Safeway Ltd. tested positive for E. coli bacteria.
Reports in the business section:
* A Russian leasing company has agreed to purchase up to 42
Bombardier Inc C-Series aircraft in a potential
$3.42-billion deal, the aircraft manufacturer said on
Wednesday.
* Canadian goods exports to China surged 15 per cent last
year to $19.3-billion, paced by a near-doubling of canola seed
and canola oil shipments, according to newly tabulated
government trade figures.
NATIONAL POST
* A newly unsealed police affidavit alleges that
unidentified administrators of McGill University Health Centre
committed fraud in the awarding of a $1.3-billion contract to
SNC-Lavalin Group to build a super hospital in
Montreal.
* Opposition parliamentarians were dropped from the guest
list for an awards ceremony honoring volunteers from across the
country, an event that some had worried would become political.
FINANCIAL POST
* Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air
Canada are set to win approval from the European
Union's competition regulator for their transatlantic tie-up
with their offer to give up airport slots, a person familiar
with the matter said.
* Calgary-based Talisman, which has cut its 2013 capital
budget 25 percent to C$3 billion ($3 billion) and plans to raise
about C$500 million this year through asset sales and joint
ventures, said 90 employees in its Calgary office were being let
go because of low North American gas prices and spending
reductions.