PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 21

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan has taken a major step towards a possible political comeback. Sullivan won the British Columbia Liberal nomination in Vancouver-False Creek, a riding that covers most of downtown Vancouver, setting the stage for his candidacy in the May 14 provincial election.

* Health officials are investigating another massive cross-country beef recall after frozen burgers sold by Canada Safeway Ltd. tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

Reports in the business section:

* A Russian leasing company has agreed to purchase up to 42 Bombardier Inc C-Series aircraft in a potential $3.42-billion deal, the aircraft manufacturer said on Wednesday.

* Canadian goods exports to China surged 15 per cent last year to $19.3-billion, paced by a near-doubling of canola seed and canola oil shipments, according to newly tabulated government trade figures.

NATIONAL POST

* A newly unsealed police affidavit alleges that unidentified administrators of McGill University Health Centre committed fraud in the awarding of a $1.3-billion contract to SNC-Lavalin Group to build a super hospital in Montreal.

* Opposition parliamentarians were dropped from the guest list for an awards ceremony honoring volunteers from across the country, an event that some had worried would become political.

FINANCIAL POST

* Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air Canada are set to win approval from the European Union's competition regulator for their transatlantic tie-up with their offer to give up airport slots, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Calgary-based Talisman, which has cut its 2013 capital budget 25 percent to C$3 billion ($3 billion) and plans to raise about C$500 million this year through asset sales and joint ventures, said 90 employees in its Calgary office were being let go because of low North American gas prices and spending reductions.