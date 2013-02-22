PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 22

Feb 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has
concluded that 17 of the agencies which sold power to the state
of California during a drought and power crisis in the summer of
2000 - including BC Hydro subsidiary Powerex and Alberta-based
TransAlta Corp - unfairly drove up prices through market
manipulation.
* The British Columbia government is not doing enough to
protect the province's biodiversity - and it does not even
appear to have a clear understanding of what biodiversity is, a
report by the provincial Auditor General says.
Reports in the business section:
* The protracted and hostile battle for Western Wind Energy
Corp appears to have been settled finally, with
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. winning
control of the small Vancouver-based renewable power firm.
* The Ontario Securities Commission has revived its dormant
case against three former Livent Inc executives,
arguing their criminal convictions provide grounds for them to
face regulatory sanctions.
NATIONAL POST
* British Columbia's Liberal government says it can make
good on its promise to deliver surplus budgets this year and
beyond, by hiking corporate and personal income taxes, selling
off unused real estate and ratcheting down planned spending
increases.
* Amid growing U.S. protests against the proposed Keystone
XL pipeline, Alberta Premier Alison Redford announced she would
be travelling to the U.S. to strengthen ties and promote the
province's environmental record.
FINANCIAL POST
* Chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank, Ed Clark, was
paid C$10.75-million in total direct compensation last year, 5
percent lower than a year earlier. According to TD's proxy
circular, the pay cut was based on "a number of factors,"
including the impact of litigation, thought to be a reference to
legal settlements Canada's second-biggest bank paid last year
related to its unwitting role in a highly publicized Florida
Ponzi scheme.
* The rapid development of Alberta's oil sands is leading
Canada toward a "staples trap," reinforcing the country's
position as an exporter of raw resources, the Canadian Centre
for Policy Alternatives says.