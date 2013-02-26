PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 26

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Members of the committee that polices Senate expenses have called in two senators for private interviews, raising to six the number of senators whose spending of public funds has come into question this year.
* Canadian Doctors for Refugee Care and the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers launched a court challenge, accusing the federal government of violating the charter and international obligations with its decision last year to change health-care coverage for refugee claimants.
* The Alberta government canceled its C$285 million ($277.8 million) funding of the carbon capture and storage project associated with the proposed Swan Hills Synfuels LP synthetic gas plant north of Edmonton.
* Ottawa announces plan to cut discretionary spending by C$4.9 billion ($4.8 billion). The government will spend an estimated C$252.5 billion ($246.1 billion) in 2013-14 - up from C$251.9 billion ($245.5 billion) last year
* Canada's big banks face more headwinds as earnings loom. After an epic spending spree, Canadians are finally putting away their wallets, depriving the banks of a profit wellspring of historic proportions.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.