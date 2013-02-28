PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 28

Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A single entrée at many chain restaurants across Canada contain hazardous levels of sodium that may increase the long-term risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, according to new research.

Reports in the business section:

* Canada is resisting pressure from Europe to allow its financial institutions and investors to directly sue Ottawa for measures it might take to protect the stability of the financial system or market players, according to a leaked draft of the services and investment chapter of the deal.

* Canada's oil industry is warning the federal government that an aggressive move to force reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions and other pollutants could force the closing of several Eastern Canadian refineries, with the loss of hundreds of well-paying jobs.

NATIONAL POST

* Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he is going to Washington next week to not only urge U.S. lawmakers approve the Keystone XL pipeline, but also to highlight green initiatives taking place in his province.

FINANCIAL POST

* As erstwhile smartphone leader Nokia Oyj fails to gain much headway on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, the Finnish company is setting its sights on a weaker rival: BlackBerry. Nokia is betting its partnership with Microsoft Corp will help it win business users, targeting BlackBerry's stronghold.