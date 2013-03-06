PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The future of a socialist revolution in the heart of Latin
America hangs in the balance now that Venezuela is grieving the
loss of its polarizing dictator, Hugo Chavez, whose 14-year rule
divided the nation and was a thorn in the side of the United
States right up until his death on Tuesday.
* Montreal police donned riot gear and moved in to make
multiple arrests after an initially peaceful demonstration by
Quebec students protesting tuition fee hikes took a destructive
turn on Tuesday night.
* Relying on Canadian crude imports is the best choice for
the United States - not just because it is reliable and secure
but because of Canada's unmatched environmental record, Natural
Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Reports in the business section:
* A cadre of Canadian industry executives descended on
America's oil capital on Tuesday to deliver a unified message in
defence of the politically charged Keystone XL pipeline.
Faced with fierce opposition from environmentalists
targeting the project, top officials from the largest oil sands
producers took the stage at a high-profile conference to deliver
a litany of counter-arguments, while stressing the United States
will continue to be reliant on imports of Canadian heavy crude.
* Cameco Corp is just months away from opening its
Cigar Lake uranium project, the world's second-largest
high-grade uranium deposit, more than thirty years after it was
discovered and just as global prices for the nuclear fuel show
promise of a rebound.
* Toronto dentist Peter Sbaraglia has apologized for
participating in a Ponzi fraud scheme that raised more than C$40
million ($38.91 million) from investors, including many of his
friends and family members.
NATIONAL POST
* The prospect of Ottawa clawing back C$2.5 billion in
training transfers it gives to provincial governments has
provoked fear and loathing in provincial capitals across the
country.
* Canadian businesses are upset over a little known
13-year-old policy that allows border guards to "waive through"
travelers without charging them duty, particularly at peak
cross-border shopping periods like the Black Friday long
weekend.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's big five banks are riding high after another
blow-out quarter driven by Canadian consumers' seemingly
unstoppable appetite for debt, especially mortgages. The
country's dominant lenders brought in a collective record profit
of C$7.33 billion, up more than 11 percent.
* The Canadian launch of discount retailer Target
attracted a mix of bargain hunters, curious shoppers and even a
few pranksters on Tuesday as the company opened three locations
in southwestern Ontario.
* Corus Entertainment Inc is poised to spend
almost C$500 million in a series of deals that will
significantly expand its footprint in the French-language
television market as part of the spillover of BCE Inc's
effort to clear the regulatory path for its acquisition of
Astral Media Inc.