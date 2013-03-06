PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The future of a socialist revolution in the heart of Latin America hangs in the balance now that Venezuela is grieving the loss of its polarizing dictator, Hugo Chavez, whose 14-year rule divided the nation and was a thorn in the side of the United States right up until his death on Tuesday.

* Montreal police donned riot gear and moved in to make multiple arrests after an initially peaceful demonstration by Quebec students protesting tuition fee hikes took a destructive turn on Tuesday night.

* Relying on Canadian crude imports is the best choice for the United States - not just because it is reliable and secure but because of Canada's unmatched environmental record, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.

Reports in the business section:

* A cadre of Canadian industry executives descended on America's oil capital on Tuesday to deliver a unified message in defence of the politically charged Keystone XL pipeline.

Faced with fierce opposition from environmentalists targeting the project, top officials from the largest oil sands producers took the stage at a high-profile conference to deliver a litany of counter-arguments, while stressing the United States will continue to be reliant on imports of Canadian heavy crude.

* Cameco Corp is just months away from opening its Cigar Lake uranium project, the world's second-largest high-grade uranium deposit, more than thirty years after it was discovered and just as global prices for the nuclear fuel show promise of a rebound.

* Toronto dentist Peter Sbaraglia has apologized for participating in a Ponzi fraud scheme that raised more than C$40 million ($38.91 million) from investors, including many of his friends and family members.

NATIONAL POST

* The prospect of Ottawa clawing back C$2.5 billion in training transfers it gives to provincial governments has provoked fear and loathing in provincial capitals across the country.

* Canadian businesses are upset over a little known 13-year-old policy that allows border guards to "waive through" travelers without charging them duty, particularly at peak cross-border shopping periods like the Black Friday long weekend.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's big five banks are riding high after another blow-out quarter driven by Canadian consumers' seemingly unstoppable appetite for debt, especially mortgages. The country's dominant lenders brought in a collective record profit of C$7.33 billion, up more than 11 percent.

* The Canadian launch of discount retailer Target attracted a mix of bargain hunters, curious shoppers and even a few pranksters on Tuesday as the company opened three locations in southwestern Ontario.

* Corus Entertainment Inc is poised to spend almost C$500 million in a series of deals that will significantly expand its footprint in the French-language television market as part of the spillover of BCE Inc's effort to clear the regulatory path for its acquisition of Astral Media Inc.