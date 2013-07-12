PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 12

July 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Businesses in Lac-Mégantic that depend on rail service are
pushing to get trains running again less than a week after a
runaway freight derailed and destroyed the downtown core,
leaving 24 people dead and dozens more missing. ()
* A small group of landed immigrants with republican views
who have refused Canadian citizenship because the ceremony
involves swearing an oath to the Queen will be in a Toronto
courtroom on Friday, facing off with the federal government in
an attempt to have this citizenship requirement declared
unconstitutional. ()
* The deadly train disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, is sure
to trigger tough new regulations on moving crude oil by rail,
Moody's, a major credit-rating, said on Thursday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's former spy watchdog and alleged fraudster Arthur
Porter tried to broker multi million-dollar deal to build guns
abroad. ()
* In a ruling that illustrates the vexing question of who
and what is a parent, Alberta's Court of Appeal has upheld the
decision to declare a gay man the legal father of a 10-year-old
girl, even though it was his former partner who inseminated the
child's mother. ()
* A Florida woman must again make her case for refugee
status in Canada after fleeing north of the border to avoid a
30-year prison sentence in the United States for having sex with
a 16-year-old boy who was on her son's baseball team. ()
* Immigration Minister Jason Kenney has slammed
environmentalist David Suzuki's views on immigration as "toxic
and irresponsible" after the CBC host said Canada was "full". ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd is taking on
Whole Foods Market Inc in a test pilot of a new retail
concept called Nutshell Live Life Well, a stand-alone franchise
catering to the health-conscious crowd. ()
* Cogeco Cable Inc may get a little bigger over the
next year but it does not plan on making any major acquisitions
as it focuses on paying down its debt after two recent large
buys. ()