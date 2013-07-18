PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Stephen Harper's office denies that it is withholding from
the Royal Canadian Mounted Police an internal e-mail about the
C$90,000 ($86,300) cheque that the prime minister's former chief
of staff wrote to Senator Mike Duffy. ()
* Language barriers may be putting the sexual health of some
new Canadian teens at risk, says a study that suggests sex
education must be tailored to the needs of immigrant
adolescents. ()
* One day after an autopsy confirmed "Glee" star Cory
Monteith died of a toxic mix of heroin and alcohol, police in
Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, warned of a surge of overdoses in
their city. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Stephen Poloz has spelled out what he expects to see from
the economy before the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates, and
the timeline appears to be a long one. ()
* About 3,000 salaried retirees have won a class-action case
against their former employer, General Motors of Canada Ltd,
after the auto giant slashed their health and life insurance
benefits as it scrambled to stay afloat during the financial
crisis. ()
* Real estate players spent a record C$4.9 billion ($4.70
billion) buying and investing in commercial property in the
Greater Toronto Area in the latest quarter, but some are
questioning whether this is the peak. ()
* Cineplex Inc is looking beyond blockbusters and
popcorn with a C$40 million ($38.36 million) takeover of EK3
Technologies Inc, a digital sign maker whose clients include
some of the largest retailers and restaurant chains in Canada.
()
NATIONAL POST
* Lisa Raitt's return to the front-line makes her one of the
two most senior women in Cabinet, alongside Diane Finley, and
has already sparked suggestions that she could be a leadership
contender when Stephen Harper finally hangs up his enemies list.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* A memo to WestJet Airlines Ltd staff reveals the
roll out of its new premium economy seats and fares has been
rougher than the carrier hoped. ()
* A controversial plan to build a massive quarry in rolling
farmland north of Toronto appears officially dead in the water
after a $20 billion hedge fund in Boston agreed to sell the land
on which the project was to be located. ()
* Loblaw Companies Ltd's planned acquisition of
Shoppers Drug Mart Corp put a charge into Canadian
consumer stocks this week, but the C$12.4 billion ($12.40
billion) deal isn't the only thing bolstering the sector's share
returns of late. A combination of catalysts including M&A and
corporate restructuring as well as real estate spinoffs and
shareholder activism have turned the country's largest
publicly-traded retailers from an afterthought into one of the
hottest plays around. ()
* Bank of Canada on Wednesday said its view "balances the
many upside and downside risks to inflation" and that will keep
interest rates near record lows for some time to come. ()