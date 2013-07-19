PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Federal officials probing the Lac-Mégantic disaster are testing the chemical composition of crude oil carried by the runaway train as they seek to answer the crucial question of what triggered the unusual and devastating explosion after the derailment. ()

* When the Supreme Court of Canada returns from its summer hiatus, it will go underground - convening for an unprecedented bunker-style session. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadians love to hate the country's big phone companies, a reality that Telus Corp chief executive Darren Entwistle needs to change in short order as he ramps up a campaign for what he calls a "level playing field" in a looming battle with U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc for wireless customers. ()

* TransCanada Corp is seeking to bolster its case with U.S. President Barack Obama for the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline, firing off a laundry list of reasons the company says the contentious project will have minimal influence on rising North American greenhouse gas emissions. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Brad Wall's government is set to introduce a constitutional amendment into the Saskatchewan legislature this October calling for the abolition of the Senate. ()

* One of the senior staffers in the prime minister's office alleged to have knowledge of a C$90,000 ($86,600) secret payment to Sen. Mike Duffy has left the PMO. ()

* Senior bureaucrats in two federal departments considered paying C$15,000 ($14,400) for professional dumpster divers as part of efforts to find a missing USB key containing sensitive, personal information of more than 5,000 Canadians. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Chief executive of Telus Corp, Darren Entwistle, warned that the sector faces a "bloodbath" unless rules that could give a U.S. giant preferential treatment in the upcoming spectrum auction are changed in the next two months. ()

* The workforce at Shoppers Drug Mart Corp responded with enthusiasm to a proposed C$12.4 billion ($11.93 billion) takeover offer from grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd, the pharmacy chain's executives said Thursday, despite voicing some concerns that the company's business model would change. ()

* Canada's largest distributors of natural gas are digging their heels in against TransCanada Corp's plan to send Alberta crude to the East Coast, warning the scheme could result in higher costs for their customers in Ontario and Quebec. ()