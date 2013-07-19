PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Federal officials probing the Lac-Mégantic disaster are
testing the chemical composition of crude oil carried by the
runaway train as they seek to answer the crucial question of
what triggered the unusual and devastating explosion after the
derailment. ()
* When the Supreme Court of Canada returns from its summer
hiatus, it will go underground - convening for an unprecedented
bunker-style session. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadians love to hate the country's big phone companies,
a reality that Telus Corp chief executive Darren
Entwistle needs to change in short order as he ramps up a
campaign for what he calls a "level playing field" in a looming
battle with U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc for
wireless customers. ()
* TransCanada Corp is seeking to bolster its case
with U.S. President Barack Obama for the long-delayed Keystone
XL oil pipeline, firing off a laundry list of reasons the
company says the contentious project will have minimal influence
on rising North American greenhouse gas emissions. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Brad Wall's government is set to introduce a
constitutional amendment into the Saskatchewan legislature this
October calling for the abolition of the Senate. ()
* One of the senior staffers in the prime minister's office
alleged to have knowledge of a C$90,000 ($86,600) secret payment
to Sen. Mike Duffy has left the PMO. ()
* Senior bureaucrats in two federal departments considered
paying C$15,000 ($14,400) for professional dumpster divers as
part of efforts to find a missing USB key containing sensitive,
personal information of more than 5,000 Canadians. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Chief executive of Telus Corp, Darren Entwistle,
warned that the sector faces a "bloodbath" unless rules that
could give a U.S. giant preferential treatment in the upcoming
spectrum auction are changed in the next two months. ()
* The workforce at Shoppers Drug Mart Corp responded
with enthusiasm to a proposed C$12.4 billion ($11.93 billion)
takeover offer from grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd,
the pharmacy chain's executives said Thursday, despite voicing
some concerns that the company's business model would change. ()
* Canada's largest distributors of natural gas are digging
their heels in against TransCanada Corp's plan to send
Alberta crude to the East Coast, warning the scheme could result
in higher costs for their customers in Ontario and Quebec. ()