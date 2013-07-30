PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 30

July 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian companies will be asked to disclose the
proportion of women they have on their boards and in senior
management as part of a new policy being proposed by the
country's securities market regulator -- The Ontario Securities
Commission. ()
* Canada's mayors want a say in new federal rail-safety
rules in light of the destruction caused by the Lac-Megantic
disaster. A small group of mayors from across the country held
their first conference call on Monday as part of a new working
group on rail safety. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Telecoms company Telus Corp is taking the federal
government to court over its wireless policy, arguing Ottawa has
unfairly disrupted investment plans by changing the rules
governing the transfer of spectrum licenses between carriers. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The financial noose tightened on Monday around companies
connected to the deadly Quebec derailment, with a hint that the
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway could close shop.
The Quebec government issued a lawyer's letter demanding
that the railway involved in the Lac-Megantic crash and two
petroleum logistics companies foot the entire bill to clean up
the environmental mess, the latest in a series of legal threats
since the disaster. ()
* Authorities are beginning to piece together the events
that led to an early morning crash that killed six teenagers on
a rural Saskatchewan backroad, but it will be months before
toxicology and accident reports bring their families definitive
answers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* U.S. President Barack Obama's latest smug comments on the
Keystone XL oil sands pipeline suggest the Canadian project's
odds of being approved under his watch are waning. Thankfully,
Canada hasn't stood still while the U.S. President dithered. So
many new pipeline options have emerged that Keystone XL's
relevance is diminishing as each one gains momentum. ()
* The government has set its course on wireless telecom
policy and is unlikely to waver despite an aggressive and
coordinated public campaign for change by Canada's big three
cellular providers, observers say. ()