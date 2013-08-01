PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government believes it can
inject more democracy into the Senate without the approval of
the provinces -- and, conversely, that it can abolish the Red
Chamber even if it lacks the unanimous consent of all premiers,
said Pierre Poilievre, Ottawa's new Minister of State for
Democratic Reform. Ottawa prepares for the Supreme Court to
consider what degree of independence Parliament possesses when
it comes to making changes to the Senate. ()
* The race for five provincial by-election seats erupted
into a brawl between the Ontario Liberal Party and Toronto Mayor
Rob Ford on Wednesday. Ford has been campaigning for the
Progressive Conservatives (PC), arguing that only PC candidates
will build subways in his city, comparing the Liberals to armed
bank robbers for their treatment of taxpayers' cash. The
Liberals hit back, saying Ford has failed to do anything to
build subways while their party has put up the money to
kick-start construction. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian Tire Corp will unveil a scaled-down
version of itself as the retailer enters the competition for
urban shoppers looking for convenience. The chain is launching
on Thursday its first Express urban store in a bustling Toronto
neighborhood. The Toronto-based company is betting on drawing
urban customers who are increasingly turning their backs on
super stores. ()
* The federal government is flatly refusing to alter a
controversial wireless market strategy that corporate Canada has
warned would disadvantage domestic carriers while benefiting
large foreign players such as Verizon Communications Inc.
Industry Minister James Moore made it official on Wednesday, in
a statement that makes it clear the Conservative government will
not change its plans to spur competition by granting special
privileges to new wireless sector entrants, regardless of their
size. ()
* Oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc has put
its troublesome Norwegian holdings on the auction block as part
of a plan to jettison as much as $3 billion worth of assets over
the next year as it hones operations into two main regions --
the Americas and Southeast Asia. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Residents of High River, Alberta, a suburb worst hit by
last month's flood broke into applause when they heard a
government official blurt out what they long suspected was the
truth about how their neighborhood ended up underwater: "We had
to sacrifice your area to try and get the other ones dewatered."
A secretly recorded video of engineer Darwin Durnie's admission
was sent to several media outlets, including the National Post.
FINANCIAL POST
* Ottawa has coldly dismissed an impassioned campaign by
Canada's big three cellphone carriers, who want the government
to close what they say are loopholes in its wireless policy that
could give a massive foreign competitor unfair advantages. A
note posted on new Industry Minister James Moore's website on
Wednesday suggests the big three mobile carriers' intense
lobbying on wireless policy has failed to sway Ottawa. ()
* U.S. railway consultant Rick Carter, founder of Railroad
Training Services, says he was approached in 2004 to provide the
sort of training for Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway's
employees that could have prevented the July disaster in
Lac-Megantic, but was turned down at his C$25,000 fee. The irony
now is that MM&A may not be able to financially survive the
sizable costs associated with cleaning up Lac-Megantic or the
civil suits associated with the disaster. ()
* Kinross Gold Corp is suspending its dividend and
further delaying the Tasiast project to protect its balance
sheet and adjust to a weaker gold price environment. The
announcements were made late Wednesday as the Toronto-based gold
miner reported a massive second-quarter loss of $2.48 billion,
primarily due to writedowns. ()