PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 5

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper has just reshaped his Quebec
operations, getting rid of his top Quebec adviser Andre Bachand
a few weeks after replacing his regional minister from the
province. Conservative insiders said the moves aim to place more
energetic faces at the forefront of the government's operations
in Quebec, with an eye on reclaiming some of the seats -- mainly
in and around Quebec City -- that were lost to the New
Democratic Party in 2011. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Coffee shop chain Tim Hortons Inc's growth in its
core Canadian market is flat and its U.S. foray has been less
than impressive. There's growing heat as well from two impatient
American hedge funds seeking a big improvement in performance.
Analysts and investors are watching closely for signs indicating
where newly installed Chief Executive Marc Caira wants to take
the chain. ()
* Most economists are predicting modest gains in the job
market when Statistics Canada comes out with July's Labour Force
Survey on Friday. In March, Statscan reported that 55,000 jobs
were lost across the country. Only two months later, the survey
recorded a whopping 95,000 new payrolls for May. In the last
report, for the month of June, there was almost no change at
all. It's unlikely that the national job market is as
up-and-down as Statscan's numbers suggest, but no one seems to
know what's behind the recent volatility. ()
* Not everyone is cheering TransCanada Corp's
latest pipeline plan, especially industrial gas users in Ontario
and in Quebec and the three gas distributors that serve them --
Union Gas Ltd, Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc
and Gaz Metro Inc, as the proposed C$12
billion ($11.57 billion) Energy East project entails converting
the existing TransCanada natural gas pipeline to oil. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Via Rail is considering greater scrutiny of checked
baggage, more inspections by sniffer dogs and security checks on
passengers. The measures outlined in documents, released under
the Access to