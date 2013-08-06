PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal Conservative government consulted with both
environmental organizations and industry associations before
making controversial changes to the Fisheries Act last year, but
listened primarily to industry. Documents released recently to
The Globe and Mail under federal access to information laws
suggest that the wording of a significant change was offered by
industry associations. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Barrick Gold Corp is facing yet another class
action lawsuit from a group of investors in the Canadian mining
giant as it struggles to adjust to faltering metal prices. The
suit alleges Barrick violated federal securities laws by making
false and misleading statements, and by concealing information
related to the cost and development schedule for its Pascua-Lama
project, one of Barrick's South American mines. ()
* Bombardier Inc says it can still maintain its
position by year end as the world's largest business aircraft
manufacturer despite falling behind U.S. rival Gulfstream
Aerospace Corp in terms of the value of planes shipped in the
second quarter. U.S.-based Gulfstream shipped 36 aircraft worth
$1.83 billion in the quarter, compared with 45 planes valued at
$1.59 billion for Bombardier. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Days after a deadly Toronto shooting sparked debate,
Alberta's police watchdog is looking into three incidents that
saw Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers use their firearms or
a Taser, resulting in two dead and two wounded. ()
* An intercepted secret message between al-Qaeda chief Ayman
al-Zawahri and his deputy in Yemen about plans for a major
terror attack was the trigger that set off the current shutdown
of many U.S. embassies, two officials told The Associated Press
on Monday. ()
* Canada's high commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, reopened
its doors on Monday after a "security precaution" resulted in
one-day closure of the embassy on Sunday, according to the
Foreign Affairs Department. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Even if Canadian home sales continues to slide, it could
take some time before home ownership rates are actually
impacted. However, the risk to the Canadian economy is the
buyers entering the market today are on the fringe, much the way
they were in the United States before the housing market crashed
there. ()
* At least three governments and two energy industry groups
are leading what they hope will be a "pan-Canadian" approach to
find ways to improve the country's pipelines. Alberta, British
Columbia and Natural Resources Canada, as well as the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers and the pipeline association
are setting up the collaborative, which is expected to be
operational by late fall. ()
* TransCanada Corp's planned 2,700 mile pipeline,
which will bring crude from Alberta to refineries and ports on
the East Coast, has the potential to upturn the dynamics of the
North Atlantic oil trade squeezing out some imported crude to
North America and revitalizing once ailing refineries. ()
* From recent initiatives targeting offshore tax havens and
multi-millionaire tax cheats, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
has now been cracking its disciplinary whip on middle-income
operators, including waitresses, used car salesmen, and even
maple syrup producers. Dozens of cross country pilot projects
were ordered by the CRA to help develop techniques for
eradicating the underground economy, and indicates a change in
agency priority to spotlight middle-income tax avoiders,
according to a Canadian tax expert. ()