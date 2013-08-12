PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Senate expenses scandal could bring a fresh round of
bad news for the Canadian government this week, with Tuesday's
release of an independent audit into expenses claimed by Senator
Pamela Wallin. Wallin has repaid at least C$38,000 ($36,900)
since the audit by Deloitte began, and sources told The Globe in
June she could be asked to repay an additional C$20,000 for
excessive travel claims. ()
* A combination of new dairy technology and the inherently
rich incentives to get around Canadian tariffs of 200 to 300
percent have spawned an explosion of protein imports. Major
Canadian dairy farmers and processors, who have long fought
imports, have started adding foreign milk ingredients to their
products instead of domestic milk, underscoring the increasingly
difficult task of shielding home markets in a globalized
industry. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Housing starts, sales and prices are once again defying
expectations, one year after Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
shocked the market with tighter mortgage insurance rules. The
sector is showing such strength this summer that some economists
are wondering whether Flaherty will go further in a bid to stem
rising house prices and consumer debt levels. ()
* The government won't back down on allowing large foreign
companies into Canada's wireless market, says Prime Minister
Stephen Harper, adding that he is more interested in promoting
competition than in protecting the big domestic telecom
companies. ()
* Canada lost nearly 40,000 jobs in July, the latest
manifestation of an economy stuck awkwardly between recession
and recovery. The sharp drop in employment last month, led by
losses in the public sector, comes just two months after the
economy turned in a record monthly job gain of nearly 100,000.
Volatility, it seems, has suddenly become the new normal in the
Canadian job market. ()
NATIONAL POST
* After two months in jail, former Liberal Senator Raymond
Lavigne is expected to petition the Ontario Parole Board on
Tuesday to serve the last four months of his sentence from home,
according to reports. Lavigne was convicted of fraud in March
2011 after making false travel claims and found guilty of breach
of trust. ()
* Canada's Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, which
operates within CSIS, the Canadian spy agency, closely monitored
the activities of the aboriginal "Idle No More" movement in late
2012 and early 2013. The intelligence agency claimed it was
doing so not over fear of protests getting out of hand, but to
protect the activists from potential violence by others. ()
* Canada should get out of is cold war mindset and move the
majority of its warships from Halifax to the British Columbia
coast in response to the Chinese navy's aggressive military
buildup, say defence analysts. The U.S. government has already
announced its plan to put 60 percent of its naval assets on its
west coast by 2020. ()