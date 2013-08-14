PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Industry Minister James Moore is firing back at
Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus
Corp for their public relations efforts to press Ottawa
into reversing a controversial wireless policy, calling it a
"dishonest attempt" to skew public debate through "misleading
campaigns". ()
* The release of a detailed audit of Pamela Wallin's expense
claims is deepening political problems for the Stephen Harper
government, with the Saskatchewan senator accused of billing
more than C$121,000 ($117,000) in questionable expenses
including dozens of trips related to personal and partisan
events since taking office. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A massive penny stock fraud scheme that bilked Canadian
and foreign investors of more than $140 million was masterminded
by four Canadians and carried out with the help of five
Americans, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged on Tuesday.
One of the Canadians was arrested in Ontario and another one was
among six suspects arrested in the United States, authorities
said. ()
* Toronto-based Spin Master Ltd has acquired the iconic
Meccano construction set line, with the ambitious goal of
challenging Lego AS's dominance in the category, at a time when
toy sales are slipping overall. Toy makers have been struggling
for years to pick out winners in a landscape that is
increasingly dominated by Angry Birds and other popular digital
applications. ()
* Shrugging off the notion of an industrial rivalry, Mexican
Ambassador Francisco Suarez says Canadian companies will enjoy
enormous opportunities as his country seeks to rejuvenate its
energy sector with sweeping, though politically challenging,
liberalization. The ambassador rejected the notion that Mexico
would become an increasingly threatening competitor for Canadian
oil companies eager to expand their deliveries on the U.S. Gulf
Coast. ()
NATIONAL POST
* New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair suggests the
rail disaster that killed 47 people in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic last month may have resulted from years of industry
deregulation. In a speech before members of the United Food and
Commercial Workers International union in Chicago, Mulcair laced
into Conservatives on both sides of the border who say organized
labor is a thing of the past and that the economy is best served
when left to its own devices. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Transportation Agency on Tuesday ordered
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd to cease operations in
Canada as of next week after determining the railroad no longer
had the adequate insurance to continue to operate in the country
in the aftermath of the Lac-Mégantic disaster. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd's announcement on Monday
that it's considering takeover bids followed almost a year of
advisers unsuccessfully canvassing potential buyers in search of
a deal, two people with knowledge of the matter said. In recent
months, as BlackBerry sales and subscriber numbers deteriorated,
bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co and RBC Capital Markets
quietly contacted possible bidders and found little interest in
buying the whole company. ()
* General Motors of Canada Ltd has had the most difficulty
of the Detroit Three in Canada coming out of the recession. It's
difficult to point a finger at just one issue, with its cars
winning accolades, but still fighting for market share in
Canada. President Kevin Williams said he wasn't about to chase
market share by flooding the market with low margin fleet sales,
or overly aggressive incentives either. ()