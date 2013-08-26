PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A U.S. court has approved a multimillion-dollar settlement
in a securities fraud class-action lawsuit against Oilsands
Quest Inc, a Calgary-based exploration company in
which embattled Senator Pamela Wallin was a director. ()
* Canada could be sending its first astronaut to the moon
under an ambitious long-term plan being developed by a group of
space agencies around the world. A return to the moon within the
next two decades is part of the recently updated Global
Exploration Roadmap, a far-reaching plan developed by more than
a dozen space agencies. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A decision on the controversial and much-delayed oil sands
pipeline to the U.S. Gulf Coast could be pushed into 2014 as a
U.S. watchdog examines whether contracts tied to the Keystone XL
review process were wrongfully awarded and regulatory safeguards
fully adopted. ()
* Record low interest rates that sent Canadians into a binge
of borrowing and home-buying are reverting to more normal
levels. Still cheap by historical standards, loans are not
nearly as cheap as just a few months ago. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois says the Parti Quebecois'
planned Charter of Quebec Values - which would include a ban on
religious headwear for public employees - will be a uniting
force for the province. The charter will affirm, once and for
all, the equality between men and women, she said, and it will
reflect not only "universal" values, but Quebec values as well.
()
* A Mountie whose sexual harassment complaints against the
Royal Canadian Mounted Police prompted dozens of similar
allegations and heralded legislation to modernize discipline for
"bad apples" within the force says her employer is moving to
dismiss her. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* A long awaited report on pipeline safety commissioned by
the Alberta government has taken an overall positive view of the
province's regulations. But the study released on Friday was
quickly dismissed by critics as lacking in substance as it
neither examined the effectiveness of enforcement nor drew
lessons from specific spills in recent years. ()