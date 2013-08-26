PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A U.S. court has approved a multimillion-dollar settlement in a securities fraud class-action lawsuit against Oilsands Quest Inc, a Calgary-based exploration company in which embattled Senator Pamela Wallin was a director. ()

* Canada could be sending its first astronaut to the moon under an ambitious long-term plan being developed by a group of space agencies around the world. A return to the moon within the next two decades is part of the recently updated Global Exploration Roadmap, a far-reaching plan developed by more than a dozen space agencies. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A decision on the controversial and much-delayed oil sands pipeline to the U.S. Gulf Coast could be pushed into 2014 as a U.S. watchdog examines whether contracts tied to the Keystone XL review process were wrongfully awarded and regulatory safeguards fully adopted. ()

* Record low interest rates that sent Canadians into a binge of borrowing and home-buying are reverting to more normal levels. Still cheap by historical standards, loans are not nearly as cheap as just a few months ago. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois says the Parti Quebecois' planned Charter of Quebec Values - which would include a ban on religious headwear for public employees - will be a uniting force for the province. The charter will affirm, once and for all, the equality between men and women, she said, and it will reflect not only "universal" values, but Quebec values as well. ()

* A Mountie whose sexual harassment complaints against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police prompted dozens of similar allegations and heralded legislation to modernize discipline for "bad apples" within the force says her employer is moving to dismiss her. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A long awaited report on pipeline safety commissioned by the Alberta government has taken an overall positive view of the province's regulations. But the study released on Friday was quickly dismissed by critics as lacking in substance as it neither examined the effectiveness of enforcement nor drew lessons from specific spills in recent years. ()