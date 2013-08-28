PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is shuffling the ranks of
his own office, turning to familiar faces as he tries to move
past the Senate spending scandal and begin preparations for the
2015 federal election. ()
* Heavy rain has caused some flooding in downtown Toronto.
Fire crews were on the scene Tuesday night, helping pedestrians
and vehicles out of a flooded underpass on Lower Simcoe Street,
radio station 680News reported. ()
* An inquest was told on Tuesday that a man who died in a
hospital emergency room was ignored almost the entire 34 hours
he was waiting for care, even when he threw up three times.
Sergeant John O'Donovan said 150 people moved through the
emergency room the weekend Brian Sinclair died, but he was the
only one who didn't receive medical treatment. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd is considering spinning
off its messaging service into a separate unit, the Wall Street
Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter. The
subsidiary would be called BBM Inc, the newspaper said. ()
* Oil and gas companies need to diversify their export
markets because new discoveries south of the border will temper
demand for Canadian energy, say the country's natural resources
ministers. ()
* Bank of Nova Scotia handily beat earnings
expectations in the third quarter, posting a $1.77-billion
profit that was boosted by strong wealth management operations,
resilient Canadian retail lending and an asset sale in its
international division. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A former Vancouver resident who is wanted in Canada for
hate crimes has alarmed residents of a North Dakota community
with his plans to turn the area into a haven for white
supremacists. ()
* The father of an Arizona teenager whose body was found
near his abandoned sport utility vehicle in the woods of
southern Oregon said his son was "a young man who had a broken
heart." The body of 18-year-old Johnathan Croom was found on
Monday evening about 1,000 feet from where his vehicle was found
abandoned last week, Douglas County sheriff's spokesman Dwes
Hutson said. ()
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimates about 50
contraband tobacco manufacturers are operating on First Nations
territories in Ontario and Quebec, according to a briefing
document sent to the federal public safety minister earlier this
year. ()
* Travelers flying to or from Vancouver this weekend may
face significant delays or even cancellations if almost 350
unionized airport workers go on strike this Friday. The union
said the airport has tabled language that weakens apprenticeship
provisions in the collective agreement, and wants to create a
two-tier wage system by creating a new class of "seasonal"
workers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Eventual removal by the U.S. Federal Reserve of its
massive stimulus program should be seen positively, Bank of
Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday, responding
to critics who say it will cause damage around the world. ()
* McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd replaced on
Tuesday the president and chief executive of its operating
company after its first-half sales and profits dropped as higher
prices put off customers. Sarah Casanova, a Canadian who has
worked in McDonald's Corp for 22 years, will take over from Eiko
Harada. ()
* Long-time Bay Street disruptor Som Seif is finally making
his full return to the investment community. After a quiet
launch earlier this year, the pioneer of Canada's
exchange-traded fund industry is rolling out a series of
investment products aimed at taking hedge fund and other
less-accessible strategies and making them available to the
self-directed masses. ()