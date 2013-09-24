PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 24

Sept 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A new coalition in favor of Quebec's Charter of Values says it has gained the support of former Supreme Court justice Claire L'Heureux-Dubé, a figure who stands to offer high-profile legal heft to proponents of the ban on religious headgear in the public service. ()

* Two Toronto-born teenagers have been identified as the Canadians injured in an attack on a Nairobi mall, with a relative saying one of them remains in critical condition. The girls are Fardosa Abdi, 17, and Dheeman Abdi, 16, who were shopping Saturday when the attack on the mall began, their aunt told the Associated Press. ()

* Insurance companies have dished out about C$1.7 billion ($1.65 billion) worth of claims related to the floods in southern Alberta, and the high price tag will likely mean changes to the insurance business - with customers paying more for coverage. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's preliminary offer to buy BlackBerry Ltd for $4.7 billion sets out a potential rescue plan for a company that is losing the fight for smartphone customers. The $9-a-share bid puts at least a temporary halt to the deluge of bad news surrounding the Waterloo, Ontario-based company. ()

* The number of new condos that sold in the Greater Toronto Area during August dropped to 633, the lowest level for that month in a decade, according to RealNet Canada Inc. The figure is 18 percent lower than the 772 sales that occurred in August 2012. There were 1,923 sales in August 2011. ()

* Ottawa's failure to entice a large foreign wireless company to bid in an upcoming spectrum auction is threatening the government's effort to create a stable fourth player in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. No foreign carriers were included on a list of applicants for the auction of 700 megahertz frequency, despite a major push by Ottawa to relax foreign investment restrictions for small telecoms and provide incentives for new players to acquire wireless licences. ()

NATIONAL POST

* New Democrat MP Pat Martin accepted a personal loan from the New Democratic Party and numerous donations from labor unions to help pay down debt incurred in a defamation lawsuit over the robocalls case. Documents filed with the federal ethics commissioner by the Manitoba MP earlier this month show he accepted contributions to a legal defense fund from the Canadian Labour Congress, the United Steelworkers and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and 14 other unions or locals. ()

* Canada's federal finance minister, Jim Flaherty, announced on Monday that his government will put up C$660 million to build a subway in Scarborough, in what Mayor Rob Ford called a "historic day" for Toronto. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The health of the Canadian economy relies on the development and operation of a vigorous resources sector. As the country forges into the 21st century, eyes are increasingly turning to Canada's north as a storehouse of resources ranging from oil and gas, to gold, diamonds and other mineral deposits from the Yukon to Ontario's Ring of Fire and east to Newfoundland and Labrador. ()