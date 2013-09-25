PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Stanley Cup rioter whom a provincial court judge called "the most serious of any case heard so far" has been sentenced to eight months in jail. Vasilios George Makris, 29, pleaded guilty to participating in a riot and assaulting another person in the June 15, 2011, Stanley Cup riot in downtown Vancouver. ()

* One day after Toronto Mayor Rob Ford celebrated C$660 million ($640.81 million) in federal funding for a Scarborough subway extension, another council battle is brewing over how Toronto will pay for transit expansion. Toronto City Council will be asked next month to decide how to fill a funding gap estimated to be more than C$900 million if it wishes to follow the underground route from Kennedy Station to Sheppard Avenue favored by the TTC and city council. ()

* The Alberta government plans to prohibit building in so-called floodways - designated areas close to rivers - to mitigate damages from future floods. Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths, charged with leading Alberta's flood recovery effort, said the Progressive Conservatives will introduce legislation this fall forcing municipalities to block development in the most flood-prone zones. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The federal government has launched a public relations campaign to beat back criticism of its wireless policy by the Big Three industry players - even as the telecom companies face gag orders that limit what they can say on the topic. ()

* China has bought a chunk of one of the world's largest potash producers, giving the Asian country more control over what price it should pay for the fertilizer - a move that could drag down prices of the mineral and eat into profits of Canada's potash companies. ()

* After 10 years as the lead advertising agency for the Bank of Montreal, Cossette is resigning the account. The decision, announced on Tuesday, comes amid a tumultuous time in bank marketing in Canada. ()

NATIONAL POST

* New Democrat member of Parliament Pat Martin accepted a personal loan from the New Democratic Party and numerous donations from labor unions to help pay down debt incurred in a defamation lawsuit over the robocalls case. Documents filed with the federal ethics commissioner by the Manitoba MP earlier this month show he accepted contributions to a legal defense fund from the Canadian Labour Congress, the United Steelworkers and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and 14 other unions or locals. ()

* The British Columbia New Democratic Party (NDP), shell-shocked by the May election debacle and leader Adrian Dix's intention to resign, got a welcome dose of enthusiasm on Tuesday when four federal members of Parliament from British Columbia said they would consider bids to lead the provincial party. They include Nathan Cullen, the federal NDP House leader who ran a surprising third in the 2012 federal NDP leadership vote won by Tom Mulcair, and Jinny Sims, the firebrand former British Columbia Teachers' Federation leader. ()

* After 17 months in Swiss custody, former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc executive Riadh Ben Aissa is to return to Canada to face fraud, bribery and money laundering charges in relation to a Montreal hospital contract. A ruling handed down by Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court shows Canada's Department of Justice formally sought Ben Aissa's extradition in January. Swiss authorities approved the request in May. Ben Aissa appealed but lost. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Major takeovers are often the ultimate embodiment of capitalist risk versus reward, but this week's $4.7 billion offer for BlackBerry Ltd appears to contain very little new risk for lead investor Fairfax Financial Holdings. ()

* Struggling department store operator Sears Canada Inc shocked the market on Tuesday when it put a decorated former U.S. Marine pilot who fought in the Iraq war at its helm to replace Calvin McDonald, a savvy merchant who revamped the chain's look and retail brands. ()