PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 26

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Google Inc is giving Kitchener-Waterloo a morale boost as the region's largest technology company, BlackBerry Ltd , struggles to survive. The search giant will invest an undisclosed amount of money in Communitech, a regional economic development initiative that works closely with 650 technology startups to help them build their ideas into viable companies by providing them with space, funding and support. ()

* Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper continues to engage the United Nations on his own terms, refusing to sign a landmark UN treaty regulating the arms trade while pushing his maternal health agenda. Canada is holding off signing the treaty, citing concern over how it affects firearm owners - even though the United States has now joined the global accord over the objections of that country's powerful gun lobby. ()

* The race to replace Adrian Dix as British Columbia's New Democratic Party leader is starting in Ottawa. Dix's impending departure has set off a leadership contest that four members of the federal NDP caucus are thinking about entering. Those considering bids are Peter Julian, Jinny Sims, Nathan Cullen and Fin Donnelly. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Days after Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd announced a $4.7 billion plan to take over BlackBerry, investors appear to be losing faith that a deal will actually materialize. BlackBerry shares soared Monday, immediately after the company and Fairfax announced a letter of intent outlining the broad strokes of a deal that would pay the smartphone maker's stockholders $9 per share. ()

* Rogers Communications Inc is partnering with Sprint Corp to introduce a "connected car" wireless service next year that will provide Canadians with high-speed Internet access while they are on the road. The agreement between the two carriers, to be announced on Thursday, enables auto makers that deploy the Sprint Velocity system - as Chrysler Group does on some of its U.S. vehicles - to use Rogers Communications' cellular networks to provide equipped vehicles with a wireless connection. ()

* Two of Bay Street's best-known money managers are selling off large portions of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc, the wealth management firm they founded. Ira Gluskin and Gerald Sheff said on Wednesday that they have organized a deal worth about C$122 million ($118.50 million) to part ways with 6.4 million subordinate voting shares of the company. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Parti Quebecois's controversial charter of values proposal, which would ban public servants from wearing religious symbols, has drawn a sharp rebuke from voters as a poll suggests the opposition Liberals are poised to win the next election. About 42 percent of Quebeckers polled would vote for the provincial Liberals if an election were held today, compared with 35 percent for the Parti Quebecois, a Forum Poll says. Only about 12 percent would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec. ()

* Canadian officials are providing "assistance" in Kenya in the wake of the Nairobi shopping mall siege, a Foreign Affairs official said on Wednesday, as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued its first statement on the attack that killed 72 people, including two Canadians. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* When Canada's Big Three wireless providers launched an aggressive advertising campaign this summer accusing the federal government of giving an unfair advantage to foreign providers looking to enter the Canadian market, it didn't sit well with some Canadians. Several letters to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) obtained by Postmedia News under access-to-information law show the public's displeasure with the "Fair for Canada" campaign by Bell , Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp, which attempted to rally public opinion against the possible entry of a fourth major wireless carrier such as U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc into Canada. ()