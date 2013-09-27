PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The number of doctors in Canada and the amount they get
paid by government health plans hit record highs in each of the
past several years - and 2012 was no different. Canada had more
than 75,000 doctors working last year, an increase of 4 percent
over 2011, and governments paid them C$22 billion ($21.29
billion) for their services, about 9 percent more than the
previous year, according to new data released on Thursday by the
Canadian Institute for Health
* Canada's foreign service has reached a deal on a new
contract with the federal government, ending a lengthy dispute
and rotating strikes that have slowed visa processing and other
consular services abroad. A summary shows the government agreed
to boost base pay for senior ranks of the foreign service,
bringing it more in line with what the union had argued were
comparable positions elsewhere in government. ()
* A long-time Conservative member of Parliament has quit the
Tory caucus after being charged under the Canada Elections Act -
a fresh ethics embarrassment for Canada's Prime Minister Stephen
Harper as he struggles to move beyond the Senate expenses
scandal. Dean Del Mastro resigned from the Conservative
government caucus on Thursday and was stripped of his duties as
a parliamentary secretary. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Prem Watsa has a message for those skeptical of his
ability to pull off a takeover of BlackBerry Ltd : Don't
underestimate him. The chief executive of Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd says his company has plenty of potential
partners - so many that he believes the equity part of the $4.7
billion offer will be oversubscribed. ()
* Newfoundland's government is touting a major offshore
discovery as the start of a new chapter in the province's oil
industry, and a reason for international energy companies to
consider investments there. Statoil ASA of Norway said
on Thursday that its discovery in the Flemish Pass Basin, called
Bay du Nord, could hold 300 million to 600 million barrels of
light oil. ()
* New entrant wireless carriers that launched cellphone
services after buying licenses in Canada's last spectrum auction
failed to pick up significant market share last year. The
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
released a report on Thursday showing the newcomers adding few
new subscribers despite generally undercutting the Big Three
carriers on price. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Stephen Harper government is set to propose a number
of new measures to close the U.S.-Canada consumer price gap,
including the possibility of extending the tariff relief offered
on sports equipment in the last budget to consumer electronics
and other products. Internal documents reveal the government's
concern at prices it says are, on average, 15 percent higher
than those paid by U.S. consumers before taxes. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* When Rwandan President Paul Kagame and other officials
from the East African country meet with Toronto's business
community on Friday, their message will be simple: Rwanda is
open for business. It may be the biggest push for foreign
investment that Rwandan leaders have ever made on Canadian soil.
But thanks to the recent experience of a small Canadian oil and
gas company, it could be a tough sell. ()
* Oilfield service companies are hoping a boost from
liquefied natural gas projects will lift the industry in 2014
after oil and gas producers spent much of the past two years
hunkering down in an environment of low commodity prices. "We
haven't had a price increase in our service for a long time,"
said Garnet Amundson, president and chief executive officer at
Essential Energy Services Ltd, which has drilling
operations across Western Canada. "There are 1,100 service rigs,
and only about half of them are working on a regular basis, that
means there is a lot of idle equipment sitting there." ()