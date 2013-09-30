PRESS DIGEST- Canada-30 Sept

Sept 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Major energy companies led by Imperial Oil Ltd
have applied to drill for crude in the Beaufort Sea, targeting
an area that could require operations in the deepest water yet
for the industry in the Canadian Arctic. Imperial, Exxon Mobil
Corp and BP PLC filed a project description with
regulators this month as a first step in the proposed drilling
on two jointly held licences about 175 kilometres northwest of
Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. ()
* Monday brings a reading of Canadian gross domestic product
for July. The consensus among economists is that the economy
grew 0.5 per cent in the month - a reversal from June when
floods in Alberta and the Quebec construction strike caused a
0.5-per-cent contraction. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A series of high-level meetings are under way to discuss
how the British Columbia and Alberta provinces can open up the
path to B.C.'s coasts, and then Asian markets. An agreement is
not imminent, but officials for both the provinces are working
on a framework to address B.C.'s five conditions. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd's prized intellectual property
risks leaving the country, even if the troubled company winds up
under Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's
control. Only a limited number of buyers worldwide can afford
the smartphone maker's patent portfolio. But for those who can,
it is a find so rare that it has outsized value. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Conservative government is launching a $1.3 billion
free market in medical marijuana this Tuesday, eventually
providing an expected 450,000 Canadians with quality weed.
Health Canada is phasing out an older system on Monday that
mostly relied on small-scale, homegrown medical marijuana of
varying quality, often diverted illegally to the black market.