PRESS DIGEST- Canada-30 Sept

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Major energy companies led by Imperial Oil Ltd have applied to drill for crude in the Beaufort Sea, targeting an area that could require operations in the deepest water yet for the industry in the Canadian Arctic. Imperial, Exxon Mobil Corp and BP PLC filed a project description with regulators this month as a first step in the proposed drilling on two jointly held licences about 175 kilometres northwest of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. ()

* Monday brings a reading of Canadian gross domestic product for July. The consensus among economists is that the economy grew 0.5 per cent in the month - a reversal from June when floods in Alberta and the Quebec construction strike caused a 0.5-per-cent contraction. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A series of high-level meetings are under way to discuss how the British Columbia and Alberta provinces can open up the path to B.C.'s coasts, and then Asian markets. An agreement is not imminent, but officials for both the provinces are working on a framework to address B.C.'s five conditions. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd's prized intellectual property risks leaving the country, even if the troubled company winds up under Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's control. Only a limited number of buyers worldwide can afford the smartphone maker's patent portfolio. But for those who can, it is a find so rare that it has outsized value. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Conservative government is launching a $1.3 billion free market in medical marijuana this Tuesday, eventually providing an expected 450,000 Canadians with quality weed. Health Canada is phasing out an older system on Monday that mostly relied on small-scale, homegrown medical marijuana of varying quality, often diverted illegally to the black market.