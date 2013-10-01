PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An increasingly competitive market and a wave of
consolidation are forcing major grocers to look for more ways to
cut costs, moves that are causing tension with employees who are
feeling the squeeze. In the latest flare-up, unionized workers
at Loblaw Co Ltd have set a strike deadline in Alberta
and Saskatchewan. ()
* Canadian members of Parliament are spending less on travel
but office budgets nonetheless continue to increase - due
largely to the ballooning costs of staff salaries,
taxpayer-funded advertising and constituency mail campaigns.
Financial documents released on Monday reveal MPs' yearly
spending in further detail than ever before. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Brookfield Property Partners LP is making a bid
to absorb Brookfield Office Properties Inc in a deal
that's not likely to face competition and would form one of the
world's biggest commercial real estate companies. A merged
Brookfield Property entity would boast $45 billion worth of
office, retail and apartment properties if it succeeds in buying
the 49 percent of Brookfield Office it does not own. ()
* Telus Corp will launch a high-speed "push-to-talk"
wireless service in mid-October as it prepares for the eventual
shutdown of its legacy network over the coming years. The new
Telus Link service, to be announced on Tuesday, is the
long-awaited replacement to the carrier's existing Mike service,
which is based on out-of-date technology. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has nominated
Justice Marc Nadon of the Federal Court of Appeal to fill a
vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada. The vacancy was created
by the mandatory retirement of former justice Morris Fish this
August. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Financially troubled Mobilicity said on Monday that it has
filed for creditor protection while it awaits government review
of a new transaction with an unidentified buyer, four months
after Ottawa killed its plans to sell to Telus Corp. ()
* The Competition Bureau says it will not appeal a tribunal
decision to dismiss a bureau complaint that accused Visa Inc
and MasterCard Inc of exerting too much power in
forcing merchants to accept credit cards that carry higher fees.
()
* Canada's economy rebounded in July, growing at the fastest
monthly pace in two years, as the impact of the Alberta floods
and construction strikes in Quebec in June receded. Gross
domestic product grew 0.6 percent in July, matching the pace for
the same month in 2011, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The
recovery was led by the construction, manufacturing and energy
sectors. ()