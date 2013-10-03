PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 3

Oct 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Vehicle production in Canada is poised to slump by as much
as 25 percent by 2020, as global automakers invest heavily in
rival auto centers such as Mexico, the United States and other
* Women's groups are reporting a spike in verbal and
physical assaults against veiled Muslim women in Quebec since
the introduction of the province's Charter of Values, evidence
that the Parti Quebecois's bid to curb religious symbols in some
Reports in the business section:
* Interest among possible buyers of troubled smartphone
maker BlackBerry Ltd is heating up, despite revelations
by the company that its business is in even worse shape than it
* A majority of affluent Canadians say they are better off
now than they were in pre-recession days, according to the
results of a new survey. Fifty-four percent of high net worth
individuals in a poll conducted for BMO Harris Private Banking
said they felt more financially secure than they did before the
NATIONAL POST
* Manitoba's aboriginal affairs minister rejected an initial
draft apology for comments he made referring to ignorant white
people, documents show. The documents, released under the
province's freedom-of-information law, shed new light on the
government's response to a controversy that erupted after Eric
Robinson criticized a burlesque show fundraiser at the Osborne
FINANCIAL POST
* The Caisse de depot says it has boosted its leading stake
in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, a couple days after the
engineering company announced plans to sell a portion of its
AltaLink electricity transmission company. The Quebec pension
fund manager says it holds nearly 15.5 million shares, or 10.2
percent stake, of SNC after adding 445,000 shares at an average
