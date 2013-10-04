PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 4

Oct 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Employment Minister Jason Kenney is embracing the emerging field of social finance, launching training programs that will receive federal cash only if certain targets are met and private money is invested. Ottawa will tie federal funding for two literacy and skills training programs to final test scores and the ability to attract outside investors. ()

* Severely entrenched addicts who were recently granted Health Canada authorization to receive prescription heroin - a first in the country - will explore their legal options after the federal government announced it has banned the practice, effective immediately. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd may soon have $500 million more cash to help fund a buyout, thanks to a tax refund it expects to receive in the next year. The money, which BlackBerry refers to in financial documents this week as "a significant income tax refund," would be a timely cash infusion that would enable a potential buyer to use less borrowed money. ()

* One of Canada's largest discount chains, Giant Tiger Stores Ltd, is exploring a sale that could value it at around C$800 million ($775.64 million) three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The chain, which has more than 200 stores throughout Canada and employs more than 7,000 people, has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on a potential sale, the sources said. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A new organization called Libdemo launched in Montreal on Thursday to raise awareness about vote-splitting between the Liberals, NDP and Green Party that it claims enabled Conservative election wins in 2006 and 2011. It claims that had the progressive left united prior to the last election, it would have won a "truly representative majority government" with 195 seats. ()

* In a sudden managerial shakeup, two high-level Toronto Transit Commission's executives were shown the door Thursday by CEO Andy Byford. Dave Dixon, the agency's chief operations officer, as well as his deputy, Jim Teeple, left TTC, effective Thursday afternoon. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's major telecom companies have been given the go-ahead by the Federal Court of Appeal to challenge part of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's new wireless code of conduct that would affect three-year cellphone contracts retroactively as the industry moves to two-year contracts. ()

* TransCanada Corp has delayed its goal of filing an application for its proposed Energy East Pipeline with the National Energy Board until next year, the company's vice-president of eastern business development said on Thursday. Steve Pohlod said in an energy conference that there is too much work to do to be able to meet its initial goal of filing the application for the C$12 billion ($11.63 billion) project before the end of this year. ()