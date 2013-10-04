PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 4

Oct 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Employment Minister Jason Kenney is embracing the emerging
field of social finance, launching training programs that will
receive federal cash only if certain targets are met and private
money is invested. Ottawa will tie federal funding for two
literacy and skills training programs to final test scores and
the ability to attract outside investors. ()
* Severely entrenched addicts who were recently granted
Health Canada authorization to receive prescription heroin - a
first in the country - will explore their legal options after
the federal government announced it has banned the practice,
effective immediately. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd may soon have $500 million more
cash to help fund a buyout, thanks to a tax refund it expects to
receive in the next year. The money, which BlackBerry refers to
in financial documents this week as "a significant income tax
refund," would be a timely cash infusion that would enable a
potential buyer to use less borrowed money. ()
* One of Canada's largest discount chains, Giant Tiger
Stores Ltd, is exploring a sale that could value it at around
C$800 million ($775.64 million) three people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday. The chain, which has more than 200
stores throughout Canada and employs more than 7,000 people, has
hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on a potential
sale, the sources said. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A new organization called Libdemo launched in Montreal on
Thursday to raise awareness about vote-splitting between the
Liberals, NDP and Green Party that it claims enabled
Conservative election wins in 2006 and 2011. It claims that had
the progressive left united prior to the last election, it would
have won a "truly representative majority government" with 195
seats. ()
* In a sudden managerial shakeup, two high-level Toronto
Transit Commission's executives were shown the door Thursday by
CEO Andy Byford. Dave Dixon, the agency's chief operations
officer, as well as his deputy, Jim Teeple, left TTC, effective
Thursday afternoon. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's major telecom companies have been given the
go-ahead by the Federal Court of Appeal to challenge part of the
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's
new wireless code of conduct that would affect three-year
cellphone contracts retroactively as the industry moves to
two-year contracts. ()
* TransCanada Corp has delayed its goal of filing
an application for its proposed Energy East Pipeline with the
National Energy Board until next year, the company's
vice-president of eastern business development said on Thursday.
Steve Pohlod said in an energy conference that there is too much
work to do to be able to meet its initial goal of filing the
application for the C$12 billion ($11.63 billion) project before
the end of this year. ()