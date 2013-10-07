PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More Canadians are joining the ranks of the self-employed,
reflecting a reluctance among employers to make permanent hires,
as well as the desire for some older workers to be their own
bosses. The number of self-employed people grew by 95,600
between August and the same month last year - accounting for
almost 40 per cent of new jobs created in that time. ()
* Canada has become an attractive pole for immigrants from
around the world who are looking for a host country that will
give them good opportunities. According to the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development, Canada's annual
immigration flow is now proportionately one of the highest among
OECD members, at 0.7 percent of its population. ()
Reports in the business section:
* It has been half a decade since the crash of 2008, but
only a minority of Canadian executives say their companies have
fully recovered from the deep downturn that shocked the world.
The latest C-Suite Survey of business executives shows that
while the vast majority are optimistic about their company's
prospects, the scars of 2008-2009 still remain. ()
* Tensions between new entrant carriers and some incumbent
players are heating up as the federal telecom regulator
scrutinizes domestic roaming rates. Wind Mobile is criticizing
BCE Inc and Telus Corp for challenging the
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's
authority to regulate the wholesale fees that carriers pay each
other for domestic roaming services, arguing those incumbents
are being "disingenuous" and "absurd". ()
NATIONAL POST
* Malaysia's state-owned energy giant, Petronas, is to make
a "gargantuan" investment of C$36 billion ($34.94 billion) in
Canada to build a liquefied natural gas plant, and a pipeline
from the plant that would be built by a Canadian company,
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday. ()